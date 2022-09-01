Thailand
Thai girl tries to trick boyfriend into marriage using urine of pregnant woman
A celebrity doctor shared a shocking story of a woman seeking the urine of a pregnant woman to trick a boyfriend into marrying her.
The doctor then issued a warning to both buyers and sellers of urine samples to stop their business as they could face a fine and imprisonment.
The Facebook page, Children’s Story by Doctor Am (เรื่องเด็กๆ by หมอแอม) raised the issue last Saturday, August 27.
The female doctor, Pornnipa “Am” Siprasert, said…
“Shocking! Can’t believe it! I would like to warn everyone because many mothers have experienced this. I came across a mother’s post on a Facebook group saying a woman contacted her via Facebook and asked to buy her urine. The woman said her boyfriend had an affair with another girl, but still wanted him to come back and marry her by tricking him into believing she was pregnant. Many other mothers commented that they had experienced the same thing! Some agreed to sell too.”
The doctor warned buyers and sellers that they will suffer severe consequences of the law if they are caught in the act.
According to Section 2 of the Thai Criminal Law, the buyers could face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 60,000 baht for dishonestly deceiving a person by presenting false messages or concealing the truth, and the deception is aimed at the assets of others.
The sellers also face a penalty of one year in prison and a fine of up to 30,000 baht according to Section 86 of the Thai Criminal Law: supporting or facilitating others to commit illegal actions.
Many women shared their experiences in the comments section.
One woman revealed that a stranger asked to buy her positive pregnancy test device. Others said Thai TikTokers revealed how to get a positive pregnancy test by using beer and soft drinks while some admitted that people came to buy their urine while they were in hospital.
The doctor ended the post by saying…
“Finding the ones who love and value you from their heart is better. Life is way more valuable.”
SOURCE: Thairath | เรื่องเด็กๆ by หมอแอม
