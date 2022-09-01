Thailand
3 dishes from Thailand feature in Asia’s top 50 best street foods
Three Thai food dishes feature in CNN Travel’s top 50 best street foods in Asia.
Isaan sausages, Khao Soi, and crab omelettes were the three dishes highlighted in the top 50 must-try street foods from all over Asia. The list is available here.
CNN said the crab omelettes or Kai Jeow Pu (ไข่เจียวปู) were…
“A match made in heaven. The crispy edges, fluffy texture, and a drizzle of sweet chili sauce take this wok-cooked dish to the next level.”
Foodies can buy this dish at a local street food shop, Jay Fai, which has one Michelin star.
The next offering is Khao Soi, a northern Thai dish that was recently declared the world’s best soup. The dish is a curry noodle soup with deep-fried egg noodles on top. It can be found on almost every street corner of Chaing Mai and other provinces in the northern part of Thailand.
The last dish featured on the list is Isaan sausages. Thais call them Sai Kork Isann. Isaan sausages are a popular northeastern bite, available from roadside vendors and priced between 10 to 15 baht.
It is a fermented sausage made of pork, rice, and garlic. Vendors grill and serve them to customers with condiments including pickled ginger, chillies, and cabbage.
This is the first time Isaan sausages have been featured in an international food list.
A 48 year old Isaan sausage shop seller, in Khon Kaen province in the northeastern part of Thailand, told the media that she was very happy that the sausage was on the list. She hoped that the press coverage would make the sausage even more popular among foreigners.
PM Office spokesperson Anucha Burachaisi says the government sees these dishes as part of the kingdom’s “5 Fs” soft power: food, films, fashion, fighting, and festivals.
Anucha reported that Thailand’s soft power businesses are valued at 1.4 trillion baht.
The Department of Foreign Trade also reported that Thailand’s soft power business encourages international trade and export, especially in food, fruits, healthcare, and beauty digital content, and unique Thai products.
SOURCE: Dailynews | Khaosod | CNN Travel
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Children at Phuket school suffer food poisoning from drinking water
Thailand to make jet fuel from the nation’s used cooking oil
1 in 5 foreigners undocumented in South Korea
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Thai girl tries to trick boyfriend into marriage using urine of pregnant woman
3 dishes from Thailand feature in Asia’s top 50 best street foods
Cambodian politician leads apocalyptic cult
China locks down 21 million people in Chengdu
‘Foolish’ Bangkok banker duped out of 1.36 million baht
Thaiger Unfiltered
Police shoot and kill Thai drug suspect in Cambodia car chase
Pervert arrested for sexually violating a Thai heroine’s monument
UPDATE: 7 year old girl dies in school van in eastern Thailand
UPDATE: Thai policewoman accused of abusing soldier dismissed from civil service
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
Province in central Thailand hit by river overflows
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
Bangkok nabs 60,000 snakes a year, 1 reported every 15 minutes
Fake flight tickets: woman scammed 100+ out of 11 million baht
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
Floor collapses at Hua Mark Police Station in Bangkok
More tourists are heading to Pattaya, but spending less cash, mayor says
Bangkok police fail to stop fight between rival schools
Anti-Corruption Deputy Secretary-General fired for corruption
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
Thailand ‘tourist tax’ to come into effect next year
Get freebies and special offers with this app launched by Tourism Authority of Thailand
Car goes flying out of third storey of car park in central Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of1 day ago
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
-
Hotels3 days ago
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
-
Best of3 days ago
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
-
Hotels3 days ago
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
-
Education3 days ago
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
-
Thailand5 hours ago
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand ‘tourist tax’ to come into effect next year