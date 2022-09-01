3 dishes from Thailand feature in Asia’s top 50 best street foods

Three Thai food dishes feature in CNN Travel’s top 50 best street foods in Asia.

Isaan sausages, Khao Soi, and crab omelettes were the three dishes highlighted in the top 50 must-try street foods from all over Asia. The list is available here.

CNN said the crab omelettes or Kai Jeow Pu (ไข่เจียวปู) were…

“A match made in heaven. The crispy edges, fluffy texture, and a drizzle of sweet chili sauce take this wok-cooked dish to the next level.”

Foodies can buy this dish at a local street food shop, Jay Fai, which has one Michelin star.

The next offering is Khao Soi, a northern Thai dish that was recently declared the world’s best soup. The dish is a curry noodle soup with deep-fried egg noodles on top. It can be found on almost every street corner of Chaing Mai and other provinces in the northern part of Thailand.

The last dish featured on the list is Isaan sausages. Thais call them Sai Kork Isann. Isaan sausages are a popular northeastern bite, available from roadside vendors and priced between 10 to 15 baht.

It is a fermented sausage made of pork, rice, and garlic. Vendors grill and serve them to customers with condiments including pickled ginger, chillies, and cabbage.

This is the first time Isaan sausages have been featured in an international food list.

A 48 year old Isaan sausage shop seller, in Khon Kaen province in the northeastern part of Thailand, told the media that she was very happy that the sausage was on the list. She hoped that the press coverage would make the sausage even more popular among foreigners.

PM Office spokesperson Anucha Burachaisi says the government sees these dishes as part of the kingdom’s “5 Fs” soft power: food, films, fashion, fighting, and festivals.

Anucha reported that Thailand’s soft power businesses are valued at 1.4 trillion baht.

The Department of Foreign Trade also reported that Thailand’s soft power business encourages international trade and export, especially in food, fruits, healthcare, and beauty digital content, and unique Thai products.

