Thai girl reunited with Swiss hero who saved her life in car accident

A 15 year old Thai girl expressed her gratitude to a Swiss man who saved her from a road accident in the Isaan province of Buriram last year.

The 46 year old Thai woman, Rattanaporn, and her 15 year old daughter, Piyathida, had been searching for the foreign man who helped Piyathida after the accident last year. With the help of a rescue team and locals, they managed to identify him as a Swiss man named Tom.

Rattanaporn explained that her daughter was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by her friend. Their motorcycle collided with a pickup, leaving Piyathida with serious injuries.

Rattanaporn was not present at the scene of the accident but heard from witnesses that the Swiss man rushed to help her daughter. He was at a barber’s shop with his wife when he noticed the accident and immediately went to assist Piyathida.

The medical team from a nearby hospital arrived at the scene with a delay, prompting Tom to use equipment from the rescuers to provide first aid to Piyathida himself.

Tom managed to stop the bleeding and urged the rescue team to transport her to the hospital rather than wait any longer for the medical team. The Swiss man even accompanied Piyathida in the rescue van. Although she was saved, she tragically lost her left eye.

Live to honour help

Tom is reportedly married and lives with his Thai wife in Buriram. Recently, Rattanaporn and her daughter had the chance to speak with him via video conference. The mother expressed her gratitude to Tom.

“Thank you, Tom. Thank you for helping my daughter. I hope your life is filled with all the good things in the world. I hope you will be wealthy, healthy, and successful in everything you do. Thank you for saving my daughter’s life and my heart.”

Tom expressed his appreciation to the Thai mother and daughter.

“I’m happy that you are OK.”

Rattanaporn told the media that she was worried her daughter would lose the will to live after losing her eye. However, the girl proved to be stronger than she had expected and managed to continue her life as usual. She accepted what had happened and previously told her mother.

“I will live to honour the foreigner’s help.”

Despite the heartwarming story, Rattanaporn also expressed her disappointment with the legal proceedings related to the accident. She stated that she and her daughter had not yet received compensation from the pickup driver.

The driver only gave them 1,000 baht despite the loss of the girl’s eye. She was unsure how long she would have to wait for full compensation but at the very least, she was grateful that her daughter was still alive and safe.