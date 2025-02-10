Thai girl reunited with Swiss hero who saved her life in car accident

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin11 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, February 10, 2025
558 2 minutes read
Thai girl reunited with Swiss hero who saved her life in car accident
Photo via Facebook/ โจโฉ

A 15 year old Thai girl expressed her gratitude to a Swiss man who saved her from a road accident in the Isaan province of Buriram last year.

The 46 year old Thai woman, Rattanaporn, and her 15 year old daughter, Piyathida, had been searching for the foreign man who helped Piyathida after the accident last year. With the help of a rescue team and locals, they managed to identify him as a Swiss man named Tom.

Advertisements

Rattanaporn explained that her daughter was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by her friend. Their motorcycle collided with a pickup, leaving Piyathida with serious injuries.

Rattanaporn was not present at the scene of the accident but heard from witnesses that the Swiss man rushed to help her daughter. He was at a barber’s shop with his wife when he noticed the accident and immediately went to assist Piyathida.

Related Articles

The medical team from a nearby hospital arrived at the scene with a delay, prompting Tom to use equipment from the rescuers to provide first aid to Piyathida himself.

Tom managed to stop the bleeding and urged the rescue team to transport her to the hospital rather than wait any longer for the medical team. The Swiss man even accompanied Piyathida in the rescue van. Although she was saved, she tragically lost her left eye.

Thai girl thanks Swiss man for saving her life
Photo via Channel 7

Live to honour help

Advertisements

Tom is reportedly married and lives with his Thai wife in Buriram. Recently, Rattanaporn and her daughter had the chance to speak with him via video conference. The mother expressed her gratitude to Tom.

“Thank you, Tom. Thank you for helping my daughter. I hope your life is filled with all the good things in the world. I hope you will be wealthy, healthy, and successful in everything you do. Thank you for saving my daughter’s life and my heart.”

Thai girl and mother thank Swiss man for saving girl in accident
Photo via Facebook/ โจโฉ

Tom expressed his appreciation to the Thai mother and daughter.

“I’m happy that you are OK.”

Rattanaporn told the media that she was worried her daughter would lose the will to live after losing her eye. However, the girl proved to be stronger than she had expected and managed to continue her life as usual. She accepted what had happened and previously told her mother.

“I will live to honour the foreigner’s help.”

Froeign man saves Thai girl in motorcycle accident in Buriram
Photo via Facebook/ โจโฉ

Despite the heartwarming story, Rattanaporn also expressed her disappointment with the legal proceedings related to the accident. She stated that she and her daughter had not yet received compensation from the pickup driver.

The driver only gave them 1,000 baht despite the loss of the girl’s eye. She was unsure how long she would have to wait for full compensation but at the very least, she was grateful that her daughter was still alive and safe.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya locals demand action after stray dog attacks 10 year old Thai girl Pattaya News

Pattaya locals demand action after stray dog attacks 10 year old Thai girl

10 hours ago
WHAUP dives deep with ambitious plans to cash in on digital age Business News

WHAUP dives deep with ambitious plans to cash in on digital age

10 hours ago
Gold prices hit a high note, act now or miss the bling boom Thailand News

Gold prices hit a high note, act now or miss the bling boom

10 hours ago
Three-legged dog saves owner from slithering cobra (video) Thailand News

Three-legged dog saves owner from slithering cobra (video)

10 hours ago
Kenyan man flees call centre scam gang in Myanmar to Thailand Thailand News

Kenyan man flees call centre scam gang in Myanmar to Thailand

10 hours ago
Martin D-300 guitar strums 10.22 million baht chord in Thailand Thailand News

Martin D-300 guitar strums 10.22 million baht chord in Thailand

11 hours ago
Monk&#8217;s stroll with women on Jomtien Beach raises concerns Pattaya News

Monk’s stroll with women on Jomtien Beach raises concerns

11 hours ago
Scorching summer alert: Thailand to sizzle with record highs Thailand News

Scorching summer alert: Thailand to sizzle with record highs

11 hours ago
Thai girl reunited with Swiss hero who saved her life in car accident Thailand News

Thai girl reunited with Swiss hero who saved her life in car accident

11 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for home thefts using motorbike (video) Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok for home thefts using motorbike (video)

12 hours ago
Trump&#8217;s metal meltdown: Steel yourself for the latest tariff tiff Business News

Trump’s metal meltdown: Steel yourself for the latest tariff tiff

12 hours ago
Thai man arrested for smuggling 290 litres of diesel to Myanmar Crime News

Thai man arrested for smuggling 290 litres of diesel to Myanmar

12 hours ago
Bangkok introduces congestion charge in six key intersections Bangkok News

Bangkok introduces congestion charge in six key intersections

12 hours ago
Taxi hijacking attempt ends in crash on Phahonyothin Road Road deaths

Taxi hijacking attempt ends in crash on Phahonyothin Road

12 hours ago
Witnesses overturn car to save motorcyclist who later dies in hospital Phuket News

Witnesses overturn car to save motorcyclist who later dies in hospital

12 hours ago
Thai police crackdown on app scam, seizing nearly 1 million baht Crime News

Thai police crackdown on app scam, seizing nearly 1 million baht

12 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s air quality safe, Bangkok records lowest PM2.5 levels Bangkok News

Thailand’s air quality safe, Bangkok records lowest PM2.5 levels

13 hours ago
Phatthalung man fires at ex-wife&#8217;s home, no injuries reported Thailand News

Phatthalung man fires at ex-wife’s home, no injuries reported

13 hours ago
Digital wallet scheme&#8217;s third phase to start in second quarter Thailand News

Digital wallet scheme’s third phase to start in second quarter

13 hours ago
Pattaya’s paradise stinks as tourists take toilet troubles seaside Pattaya News

Pattaya’s paradise stinks as tourists take toilet troubles seaside

13 hours ago
Jealous Thai man sets fire to ex-wife&#8217;s boyfriend leading to fatality Bangkok News

Jealous Thai man sets fire to ex-wife’s boyfriend leading to fatality

13 hours ago
Thai officials foil Myanmar solar panel, fuel smuggling attempts Thailand News

Thai officials foil Myanmar solar panel, fuel smuggling attempts

13 hours ago
Abhisit warns Thai casino legalisation risks social harm Thailand News

Abhisit warns Thai casino legalisation risks social harm

14 hours ago
Thai man goes on mall rampage over forgotten phone password Thailand News

Thai man goes on mall rampage over forgotten phone password

14 hours ago
Yingluck Shinawatra&#8217;s return to Thailand faces unresolved issues Thailand News

Yingluck Shinawatra’s return to Thailand faces unresolved issues

14 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin11 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, February 10, 2025
558 2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Gold prices hit a high note, act now or miss the bling boom

Gold prices hit a high note, act now or miss the bling boom

10 hours ago
Three-legged dog saves owner from slithering cobra (video)

Three-legged dog saves owner from slithering cobra (video)

10 hours ago
Kenyan man flees call centre scam gang in Myanmar to Thailand

Kenyan man flees call centre scam gang in Myanmar to Thailand

10 hours ago
Martin D-300 guitar strums 10.22 million baht chord in Thailand

Martin D-300 guitar strums 10.22 million baht chord in Thailand

11 hours ago