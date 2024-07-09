Fielding opinions: OAE seeks public input on agri-operator rules

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

The Office of Agricultural Economics (OAE), led by Secretary Chantanont Wannakejon, is currently gathering feedback from stakeholders and the general public on the draft regulation regarding the registration of agricultural operators, including machinery service providers, scheduled for implementation later this year.

Chantanont highlighted the importance of this initiative, which aims to enhance the efficiency of agricultural production through a comprehensive database of machinery service providers. The draft regulation intends to expand registration to include machinery service providers in addition to existing registrations for crop, livestock, and fishery sectors.

This move aligns with Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thammanat Prompao’s policy to support the agricultural sector as it adapts to an ageing society.

The registration of machinery service providers will allow the government to build a robust database, thereby increasing productivity and reducing costs for farmers, promoting farmers and agricultural institutions as full-service agricultural providers, enabling them to own and operate their machinery and offer advanced technological and innovative services.

The OAE is acting as the registrar and secretariat for the policy and planning committee, inviting relevant agencies such as the Department of Agricultural Extension, the Department of Livestock Development, the Department of Fisheries, and the Queen Sirikit Department of Sericulture to collaborate on refining the draft regulation.

The new regulation will replace the existing one, which does not currently cover the registration of machinery service providers.

The OAE has called for all interested parties to provide their feedback by the end of this month. This feedback will be compiled and presented to the policy and planning committee for consideration in finalising the regulation, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai visited tapioca farmers in Korat, where he ordered the development of a comprehensive plan to manage prices and urged the expansion of new export markets in the Middle East.