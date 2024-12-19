Thai farmers receive 20 billion baht in government aid

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) has disbursed 20 billion baht over the past three days to 2.6 million farmers as part of a government initiative aimed at supporting rice producers. The goal is to benefit 4.6 million households with a total budget of 37.4 billion baht.

Chatchai Sirilai, Manager of BAAC, announced the progress of the financial support scheme, which provides 1,000 baht per rai, with a maximum of 10 rai per farmer. The initiative, which began three days ago, seeks to alleviate the financial burden on farmers, ensure they have sufficient income to live, and reduce rice cultivation costs.

Advertisements

It also aims to enhance the profitability and efficiency of rice production. The initial phase of the scheme has successfully transferred funds to farmers across 47 provinces in northern, central, eastern, and upper northeastern regions, said Chatchai.

“This initiative is vital to help farmers manage their operational costs and improve the quality of their rice production.”

BAAC plans to continue this effort by transferring funds to 1.4 million households in eight provinces of the lower northeastern region, amounting to 11.8 billion baht. Farmers in the western and southern regions will receive their payments, covering 22 provinces and reaching 156,000 households, with a total of 1.3 billion baht set aside for this purpose.

Farmers can conveniently check the status of their payments via the BAAC Mobile application at any time. Additionally, notifications will be sent through BAAC Connect on Line: BAAC Family, ensuring that recipients stay informed about their account status.

In parallel, BAAC is also focusing on its Good People Emergency Loan programme, which supports existing customers who have consistently met their loan repayments over four months.

Advertisements

KhaoSod reported that the scheme offers financial assistance to enhance cash flow and support occupational investments, providing loans up to 50,000 baht per individual with a monthly repayment of 600 baht over 123 instalments. To date, over 254,000 members have benefited from this programme, said Chatchai.

“Our aim is to provide robust financial support mechanisms for our farmers and ensure they have the resources needed to thrive in their agricultural endeavours.”