Thai farmers receive 20 billion baht in government aid

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:12, 19 December 2024| Updated: 17:12, 19 December 2024
92 1 minute read
Thai farmers receive 20 billion baht in government aid
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) has disbursed 20 billion baht over the past three days to 2.6 million farmers as part of a government initiative aimed at supporting rice producers. The goal is to benefit 4.6 million households with a total budget of 37.4 billion baht.

Chatchai Sirilai, Manager of BAAC, announced the progress of the financial support scheme, which provides 1,000 baht per rai, with a maximum of 10 rai per farmer. The initiative, which began three days ago, seeks to alleviate the financial burden on farmers, ensure they have sufficient income to live, and reduce rice cultivation costs.

Advertisements

It also aims to enhance the profitability and efficiency of rice production. The initial phase of the scheme has successfully transferred funds to farmers across 47 provinces in northern, central, eastern, and upper northeastern regions, said Chatchai.

“This initiative is vital to help farmers manage their operational costs and improve the quality of their rice production.”

Related news

BAAC plans to continue this effort by transferring funds to 1.4 million households in eight provinces of the lower northeastern region, amounting to 11.8 billion baht. Farmers in the western and southern regions will receive their payments, covering 22 provinces and reaching 156,000 households, with a total of 1.3 billion baht set aside for this purpose.

Farmers can conveniently check the status of their payments via the BAAC Mobile application at any time. Additionally, notifications will be sent through BAAC Connect on Line: BAAC Family, ensuring that recipients stay informed about their account status.

Thai farmers receive 20 billion baht in government aid | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Cablecom Networks

In parallel, BAAC is also focusing on its Good People Emergency Loan programme, which supports existing customers who have consistently met their loan repayments over four months.

Advertisements

KhaoSod reported that the scheme offers financial assistance to enhance cash flow and support occupational investments, providing loans up to 50,000 baht per individual with a monthly repayment of 600 baht over 123 instalments. To date, over 254,000 members have benefited from this programme, said Chatchai.

“Our aim is to provide robust financial support mechanisms for our farmers and ensure they have the resources needed to thrive in their agricultural endeavours.”

Latest Thailand News
Drunken drama: Russian hospitalised after Bangla brawl Crime News

Drunken drama: Russian hospitalised after Bangla brawl

3 hours ago
Woman cheats death in Pattaya pole crash, credits spirit Crime News

Woman cheats death in Pattaya pole crash, credits spirit

3 hours ago
Bangkok crowned Christmas travel top spot, beating Tokyo Bangkok News

Bangkok crowned Christmas travel top spot, beating Tokyo

3 hours ago
Thai woman accepts laced drink at Pattaya nightclub, hospitalised Crime News

Thai woman accepts laced drink at Pattaya nightclub, hospitalised

3 hours ago
Thai tailor falls unconsious and dies at sewing machine (video) Crime News

Thai tailor falls unconsious and dies at sewing machine (video)

4 hours ago
Fraudsters target Thai schools with fake dining table sales Crime News

Fraudsters target Thai schools with fake dining table sales

4 hours ago
Lorry with missing wheel sparks safety fears on Phuket road (video) Crime News

Lorry with missing wheel sparks safety fears on Phuket road (video)

4 hours ago
Thai party entertainer assault for allegedly sitting on client&#8217;s lap Crime News

Thai party entertainer assault for allegedly sitting on client’s lap

4 hours ago
Thai farmers receive 20 billion baht in government aid Bangkok News

Thai farmers receive 20 billion baht in government aid

4 hours ago
Revenue department sees 2.1% rise in revenue collection Business News

Revenue department sees 2.1% rise in revenue collection

4 hours ago
Butt out: Phatthalung police snuff out illegal cigarette ring Crime News

Butt out: Phatthalung police snuff out illegal cigarette ring

4 hours ago
Meth-induced man defacates, wields knife in police standoff Central Thailand News

Meth-induced man defacates, wields knife in police standoff

5 hours ago
Cambodian call centre scammer nabbed after raping victim&#8217;s girlfriend Crime News

Cambodian call centre scammer nabbed after raping victim’s girlfriend

5 hours ago
French Bulldog missing in Uthai Thani, reward offered (video) Crime News

French Bulldog missing in Uthai Thani, reward offered (video)

5 hours ago
Naval officer accused of lewd acts with 18 cadets under investigation Crime News

Naval officer accused of lewd acts with 18 cadets under investigation

5 hours ago
Sacks found in Phatthalung canal are decomposed pork, not bodies Environment News

Sacks found in Phatthalung canal are decomposed pork, not bodies

5 hours ago
Police officer cites Buddhism in rejecting promotion Bangkok News

Police officer cites Buddhism in rejecting promotion

6 hours ago
Thai woman exposes employer&#8217;s lewd advances, explicit messages Crime News

Thai woman exposes employer’s lewd advances, explicit messages

6 hours ago
Illegal foreign tour guides threaten Thailand&#8217;s tourism industry Business News

Illegal foreign tour guides threaten Thailand’s tourism industry

6 hours ago
Phuket police profile trans workers to boost nightlife safety Crime News

Phuket police profile trans workers to boost nightlife safety

6 hours ago
Thailand targets US8bn exports by 2025 amid trade optimism Business News

Thailand targets US$308bn exports by 2025 amid trade optimism

6 hours ago
Chiang Mai fraud suspect arrested for bamboo blind scam Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai fraud suspect arrested for bamboo blind scam

7 hours ago
Thailand seeks family of woman found in Germany 35 years ago Thailand News

Thailand seeks family of woman found in Germany 35 years ago

7 hours ago
2 million baht in valuables stolen from secure apartment in Pattaya Crime News

2 million baht in valuables stolen from secure apartment in Pattaya

7 hours ago
Thailand GDP set for 3% growth despite global economic challenges Business News

Thailand GDP set for 3% growth despite global economic challenges

7 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Bangkok crowned Christmas travel top spot, beating Tokyo

Bangkok crowned Christmas travel top spot, beating Tokyo

Published: 17:45, 19 December 2024
Thai woman accepts laced drink at Pattaya nightclub, hospitalised

Thai woman accepts laced drink at Pattaya nightclub, hospitalised

Published: 17:39, 19 December 2024
Thai tailor falls unconsious and dies at sewing machine (video)

Thai tailor falls unconsious and dies at sewing machine (video)

Published: 17:35, 19 December 2024
Fraudsters target Thai schools with fake dining table sales

Fraudsters target Thai schools with fake dining table sales

Published: 17:29, 19 December 2024