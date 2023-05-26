Thai durian demand skyrockets as Chinese consumers crave unique taste
Durian farmers in the Soeng Sang district of Nakhon Ratchasima province are beaming with joy as the demand for Thai durian in China has soared, leading to a significant increase in their income. The region has over 2,000 rai of farmland dedicated to growing the popular fruit.
Thawatchai Saitongtip, a soon-to-be-retired school director, has a durian plantation in Dong Yen village, Sisawang, where various durian cultivars, including Mon Thong, Musang King, and Kan Yao, are grown. The 60 years old’s 15-rai plantation, with about 580 durian trees aged between 6 and 9 years, now produces the delicious fruit sought by the Chinese market for its distinctive non-pungent aroma and sweet taste.
Considering the high demand, the Sisawang Agricultural Promotion Office has been actively supporting farmers to maintain high-quality standards. They have been trained to harvest only the ripe durians, helping to avoid any complaints about tender fruit and preserving the popularity of Sisawang Durian. The office is also promoting GAP, which controls the use of chemicals on durian plantations.
Amornrat Khonputra, a staff officer of the Sisawang Agricultural Promotion Office, informed that those interested in growing Sisawang durians could visit the “Sisawang Agricultural Promotion Office” Facebook page for providing timely information on the availability of durians from various gardens in the area and monitoring the quality of durian production.
In related durian news, things quickly turned sour when three Chinese tourists accused a Thai vendor of selling “fake durian” at a market in Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand, on Saturday.
Officers from Sattahip Police Station were called to de-escalate an altercation at Siwanat Nakorn 700 Rai Market on Saturday night which began when three Chinese tourists expressed discontent with the quality of their stinky, expensive fruit.
Police arrived to find a sea of marketgoers crowded around three Chinese tourists, two men and one woman, who were yelling, reports KhaoSod. The durian vendor, 65 year old Wichai Kaeketmanee, was waiting for the police to arrive.
