Thai delivery worker stabbed in payment dispute with clients

Victim fears justice will be blocked by attackers’ powerful connections

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2025
134 2 minutes read
Thai delivery worker stabbed in payment dispute with clients
Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai delivery worker is seeking justice after a couple refused to pay for their order before stabbing him when he asked for payment at their home in the central province of Samut Songkhram.

The 20 year old delivery worker, Thanatat, filed a complaint with Amphawa Police Station yesterday, May 14, following the violent incident which occurred at his clients’ home in the Amphawa district of Samut Songkhram at around 9pm on Tuesday, May 13.

Thanatat told police he delivered a parcel to the address earlier that day at around 4pm, but no one was home. He then contacted the woman named Pimonnart, whose details were provided on the delivery label.

Pimonnart asked Thanatat to leave the parcel at the house and promised to pay the 225 baht cost via bank transfer. However, she failed to do so by 9pm, prompting Thanatat to follow up with her.

Related Articles

Pimonnart admitted to opening the parcel but said she was dissatisfied with the product and wished to return it instead of paying.

Payment dispute led to knife attack
Photo via Channel 7

Thanatat explained that, as the item was already unboxed, he was unable to accept a return and insisted that she either pay for the product or resolve the issue with the seller directly.

He then returned to Pimonnart’s home to collect the payment. As he was about to give her change, her 27 year old husband, Surasit, approached and allegedly attacked him with a knife.

Thanatat suffered slash wounds to his forehead, left arm, chest, and left ear. Pimonnart also reportedly joined the assault, pushing him in the chest and kicking him in the leg. Thanatat managed to escape but required 24 stitches for his injuries.

Couple attacks and stabs delivery worker
Photo via ThaiRath

Amphawa Police Station Superintendent, Phitchayut Kosum, told Channel 7 that officers initially attempted to mediate between both parties to settle without legal action, but this was unsuccessful.

Thanatat insisted on pursuing legal action against the couple, expressing concern that he might not receive justice due to the alleged influence of their relatives within the local community.

Thai delivery worker stabbed by clients
Photo via Hone Krasae

The superintendent stated that the police are now proceeding with legal charges. The couple are expected to be charged with physical assault, which carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both, under Section 295 of the Thai Criminal Code.

Latest Thailand News
Fake licence plate leads to car crash in Ayutthaya chase Road deaths

Fake licence plate leads to car crash in Ayutthaya chase

2 minutes ago
Thai delivery worker stabbed in payment dispute with clients Thailand News

Thai delivery worker stabbed in payment dispute with clients

1 hour ago
Motorcyclist dies in collision with durian truck in Trat Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in collision with durian truck in Trat

2 hours ago
Trang Airport finally taxiing toward take-off after years of turbulence Thailand News

Trang Airport finally taxiing toward take-off after years of turbulence

2 hours ago
Van crash causes Phuket transformer explosion, driver electrocuted Phuket News

Van crash causes Phuket transformer explosion, driver electrocuted

2 hours ago
Bangkok siege as gunman goes on rampage over lost lover Bangkok News

Bangkok siege as gunman goes on rampage over lost lover

2 hours ago
Thai conscript wanted for stabbing ex-girlfriend over sexual rejection Thailand News

Thai conscript wanted for stabbing ex-girlfriend over sexual rejection

2 hours ago
Cone, not forgotten! Pattaya clamps down on parking space hogs Pattaya News

Cone, not forgotten! Pattaya clamps down on parking space hogs

3 hours ago
Bee-ware: Swarm stings taxi driver in Nonthaburi Thailand News

Bee-ware: Swarm stings taxi driver in Nonthaburi

3 hours ago
No water in lungs: Thai party entertainer dies before entering river Thailand News

No water in lungs: Thai party entertainer dies before entering river

3 hours ago
Splash and dash! Pattaya swamped as storm lashes city (video) Pattaya News

Splash and dash! Pattaya swamped as storm lashes city (video)

3 hours ago
Pregnant woman and friend killed by lightning in Sisaket tragedy Thailand News

Pregnant woman and friend killed by lightning in Sisaket tragedy

4 hours ago
Spice bar sizzler: Ex-flame blamed for fiery bust-up in Pattaya Pattaya News

Spice bar sizzler: Ex-flame blamed for fiery bust-up in Pattaya

4 hours ago
2 Cambodian men assaulted by Thai influencers in shopping mall Thailand News

2 Cambodian men assaulted by Thai influencers in shopping mall

4 hours ago
Brace for a Thai&#8217;dal wave: Storms set to rain supreme across Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Brace for a Thai’dal wave: Storms set to rain supreme across Thailand

4 hours ago
Brake-ing bad: Good Samaritan&#8217;s house guest nicks a ride Pattaya News

Brake-ing bad: Good Samaritan’s house guest nicks a ride

4 hours ago
Phuket woman at large after stabbing victim over alleged affair Phuket News

Phuket woman at large after stabbing victim over alleged affair

20 hours ago
Mother searched after monitor lizard found eating infant’s body Thailand News

Mother searched after monitor lizard found eating infant’s body

20 hours ago
Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones Phuket News

Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones

21 hours ago
Chiang Mai lottery sales dip despite cultural event interest Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai lottery sales dip despite cultural event interest

21 hours ago
True grit: New boss vows comeback cash in 100-day dash Business News

True grit: New boss vows comeback cash in 100-day dash

21 hours ago
New law expands venues selling alcohol despite Buddhist fest bans Thailand News

New law expands venues selling alcohol despite Buddhist fest bans

21 hours ago
Thai woman’s search finds missing mother &#8216;gone with the wind&#8217; Thailand News

Thai woman’s search finds missing mother ‘gone with the wind’

21 hours ago
Car catches fire after recent service, insurance confusion resolved Thailand News

Car catches fire after recent service, insurance confusion resolved

22 hours ago
Baht out of luck: Thai currency slips as greenback flexes muscle Business News

Baht out of luck: Thai currency slips as greenback flexes muscle

22 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2025
134 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

2 Cambodian men assaulted by Thai influencers in shopping mall

2 Cambodian men assaulted by Thai influencers in shopping mall

4 hours ago
Phuket woman at large after stabbing victim over alleged affair

Phuket woman at large after stabbing victim over alleged affair

20 hours ago
Mother searched after monitor lizard found eating infant’s body

Mother searched after monitor lizard found eating infant’s body

20 hours ago
The unhealthy beauty standards in Thailand

The unhealthy beauty standards in Thailand

21 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x