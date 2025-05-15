Thai delivery worker stabbed in payment dispute with clients

A Thai delivery worker is seeking justice after a couple refused to pay for their order before stabbing him when he asked for payment at their home in the central province of Samut Songkhram.

The 20 year old delivery worker, Thanatat, filed a complaint with Amphawa Police Station yesterday, May 14, following the violent incident which occurred at his clients’ home in the Amphawa district of Samut Songkhram at around 9pm on Tuesday, May 13.

Thanatat told police he delivered a parcel to the address earlier that day at around 4pm, but no one was home. He then contacted the woman named Pimonnart, whose details were provided on the delivery label.

Pimonnart asked Thanatat to leave the parcel at the house and promised to pay the 225 baht cost via bank transfer. However, she failed to do so by 9pm, prompting Thanatat to follow up with her.

Pimonnart admitted to opening the parcel but said she was dissatisfied with the product and wished to return it instead of paying.

Thanatat explained that, as the item was already unboxed, he was unable to accept a return and insisted that she either pay for the product or resolve the issue with the seller directly.

He then returned to Pimonnart’s home to collect the payment. As he was about to give her change, her 27 year old husband, Surasit, approached and allegedly attacked him with a knife.

Thanatat suffered slash wounds to his forehead, left arm, chest, and left ear. Pimonnart also reportedly joined the assault, pushing him in the chest and kicking him in the leg. Thanatat managed to escape but required 24 stitches for his injuries.

Amphawa Police Station Superintendent, Phitchayut Kosum, told Channel 7 that officers initially attempted to mediate between both parties to settle without legal action, but this was unsuccessful.

Thanatat insisted on pursuing legal action against the couple, expressing concern that he might not receive justice due to the alleged influence of their relatives within the local community.

The superintendent stated that the police are now proceeding with legal charges. The couple are expected to be charged with physical assault, which carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both, under Section 295 of the Thai Criminal Code.