Buriram residents use penis amulets to fend off alleged black magic from Cambodia

Photo via Hone Krasae

Residents living near the Chong Sai Taku Border Checkpoint in the Isaan province of Buriram placed penis-shaped amulets atop bomb shelters, believing the sacred objects can weaken black magic allegedly sent from Cambodia.

The Hone Krasae news programme reported yesterday, July 24, that at least 20 explosive devices were dropped in the Ban Kruad district of Buriram. In response, many residents sought refuge in shelters or evacuated the area. Nearly all businesses were closed for the safety of staff, operators, and customers.

According to media reports, locals who chose to stay have remained inside the bomb shelters at all times.

In addition to protecting themselves physically, some residents sought spiritual protection by placing penis-shaped amulets, known as Palad Khik in Thai, on the roofs of shelters in Chan Thop Phet sub-district, as a way to support Thai military forces and repel potential curses.

One resident told reporters that the amulets were originally prepared for the annual Isaan rocket festival, which has since been cancelled. Locals believe the amulets can ward off evil spirits and protect them from black magic, possibly cast by external forces.

Penis amulets placed on bomb shelters
Photo via Hone Krasae

The Palad Khik are traditionally displayed in parades during the rocket festival, where they are carried through the community in hopes of summoning rain. As many residents rely on agriculture for their livelihoods, sufficient rainfall is crucial.

Each amulet was deliberately positioned to face Cambodia. Locals remarked that while they were unarmed, the Palad Khik served as their only symbolic defence for the time being.

Penis-shaped amulets believed to evade evil spirit
Photo via KomChadLuek

The Chief of Chan Thop Phet sub-district stated that about 20% of residents chose to stay behind to safeguard their properties. He praised their courage, saying none were afraid of the ongoing tensions.

In a recent update on the situation near the Chong Sai Taku checkpoint, locals reported hearing repeated gunfire from the Cambodian side and urged remaining residents either to evacuate or to stay sheltered.

Buriram residents hides in shelters
Photo via KomChadLuek

Petch Petpailin

