Thailand

Thai Cabinet Agrees to let foreigners buy land & Houses in Thailand | GMT

Published

 on 

YouTube video

Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand. Club One Pattaya faces 5-year closure after a drug raid. Kidnapped YouTuber-surgeon returns to Thailand. Thai Cabinet Agrees to let foreigners buy land & Houses in Thailand. A naked burglar robs 8 houses & tries to r*pe a young girl. A rare flowering plant species found in South Thailand. Bar on Koh Tao raided for offering laughing-gas balloons.- all are coming up today. GMT

Recent comments:
HiuMak
2022-10-26 06:34
"The initiative hopes to attract wealthy expats, retirees, digital nomads and people with special expertise." This looks more likely for foreign entrepreneur or businessman who has dealings in Thailand. Good that Thai Government is making a change.
thaicm
2022-10-26 07:16
And the rich get richer.  Just one more way to push the rest of us further down the ladder.
Artemis080
2022-10-26 07:48
"Cabinet agrees to let foreigners Chinese and Russian money buy land and houses in Thailand"
Ramanathan.P
2022-10-26 08:25
Might well keep that money in fixed deposit and enjoy the interest hassle free....
harry1
2022-10-26 09:13
supposedly the current government believe they are a now middle class society ? and why they didnt sign up to the third world vaccine program, but  instead relied on donation from other countries until their very late orders came.Many thai…

