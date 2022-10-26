Thai Cabinet Agrees to let foreigners buy land & Houses in Thailand | GMT

Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand. Club One Pattaya faces 5-year closure after a drug raid. Kidnapped YouTuber-surgeon returns to Thailand. Thai Cabinet Agrees to let foreigners buy land & Houses in Thailand. A naked burglar robs 8 houses & tries to r*pe a young girl. A rare flowering plant species found in South Thailand. Bar on Koh Tao raided for offering laughing-gas balloons.- all are coming up today. GMT

