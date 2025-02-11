Last call for change: Businesses push to end 2-5pm booze ban

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Hotels and businesses selling alcohol have urged the government to abolish the restriction on alcohol sales between 2pm and 5pm. They argue that this regulation is outdated and no longer relevant.

This request coincides with the progression of a bill amending the alcohol beverages control law, which is poised to advance to its second and third readings in the House of Representatives. The draft amendment has already been reviewed and approved by the House’s special committee.

Kawee Sakawee, chairman of the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association, explained that the 2pm to 5pm alcohol sales ban was implemented in 1972 to prevent civil servants from consuming alcohol during work hours. He believes it is time to update this policy, which has been in place for over 50 years.

He expressed concerns that while Thai residents might be accustomed to the restriction, foreign visitors might be less willing to adjust to it during their stay in Thailand. The alcohol beverages industry contributes approximately 600 billion baht annually in revenue, with around 150 billion baht paid to the government.

Addressing worries about potential negative impacts, such as increased drink-driving, if the ban is lifted, Kawee supports strict law enforcement to combat driving under the influence. He believes this approach will promote responsible drinking habits in Thai society.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, President of the Thai Hotels Association, noted that many hotel guests have complained about the alcohol sales ban. He acknowledged the government’s successful efforts to attract tourists but argued that outdated policies like the 2pm to 5pm ban should be abolished to align with current social contexts.

He cited a study indicating that European tourists visiting Asia typically budget about US$250 (8,475 baht) per person daily for food and beverages. By lifting the ban, Thailand could potentially increase its tourist revenue.

Praphawi Hemathat, Secretary General of the Craft Beer Trade Association (Thailand), added that if the government removes the ban, not only would hotels and large restaurants benefit, but also smaller eateries and bars would see advantages, reported Bangkok Post.

