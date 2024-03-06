Thai brothers dead, Indonesian tourists injured in road accident

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

An accident on Highway 7 en route to Pattaya, left two brothers dead and several Indonesian tourists injured on Monday, March 4 at 3pm.

The accident involved a six-wheeled truck and a minivan which collided with each other. Promptly responding to the distress call, Highway Police dispatched rescue personnel.

Upon arrival at the accident scene, authorities were met with a sprawling traffic snarl stretching over 5 kilometres. The wreckage of the Bangsaen Technical College truck lay ominously by the roadside. Its driver, 56 year old Somsuan Wongnangrong, recounted the events, revealing that the truck, laden with tent frames and five college employees, had been rear-ended by the minivan, causing it to overturn.

Tragically, the truck’s flip claimed the lives of two 52 year old employees, Somchai Ong-Art and Supachai Ong-Art, who were brothers. They sustained fatal injuries.

A mere 200 metres away from the truck wreckage, a Toyota minivan from Bangkok bore witness to the chaos. Carrying five Indonesian tourists and a Thai driver, all occupants sustained injuries in the collision. Thanawat, the van’s driver, recollected feeling the impact but could not pinpoint the exact cause, reported Pattaya News.

The deceased brothers were transported to Bang Lamung Hospital, where their families will gather for sombre religious rites. As authorities delve into the accident’s root cause, the injured tourists undergo medical treatment, hoping for a swift recovery.

