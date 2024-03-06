Samsung aims for 20% revenue rise with enterprise-focused mobile devices

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Samsung is set to enhance its footprint in the corporate user base by unveiling an array of smart devices and solutions. The technology giant anticipates a 20% rise in revenue from mobile devices specifically tailored for the enterprise market this year, revealed Panupat Kasemsuk, the head of B2B mobile experience at Thai Samsung Electronics Co.

Panupat highlighted that business customers only make up 5% of the local smartphone market, a stark contrast to the 15 to 20% share in mature markets such as Europe and the US. This discrepancy underscores a significant growth opportunity for Samsung’s enterprise-focused mobile devices.

Panupat advocated for businesses to offer employees a diverse range of tools to bolster productivity and enrich their work experience. A survey conducted by Samsung, involving 1,440 firms across the Asia-Pacific region including Thailand, found that 89% of respondents viewed mobile devices as pivotal to robust business performance. Furthermore, 82% of the surveyed businesses already have a flexible workplace strategy in place, and an additional 13% plan to implement such a strategy in the forthcoming 12 months.

“Every business should prioritise communications, privacy and secure data.”

In its mission to cater to corporate users, Samsung has launched Galaxy for Work. This comprehensive suite comprises smart devices, solutions and services, all backed by a two-year warranty and five-year security software updates. This marks the inaugural year that Samsung’s Galaxy for Work product line-up spans entry-level to flagship, according to Panupat.

The Galaxy Enterprise Edition is a smart device customised to meet the demands of the corporate workplace, featuring the Galaxy S23 FE, A15 EE, Tab A9 and Tab S9 FE EE. Additionally, the Galaxy Rugged series is engineered for durability, making it ideal for fieldwork.

The rugged device market exhibits a global upward trend. As of 2023, this market was valued at US$4.9 billion and is projected to increase by 7.8% to US$6.7 billion by 2027, as per Samsung’s data. These devices are especially favoured in the transportation, industrial and retail sectors, reported Bangkok Post.

Panupat indicated that Samsung will undertake initiatives to enlighten target markets about the distinguishing features between consumer devices and corporate-specific devices.