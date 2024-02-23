Tour bus ferrying Malaysian tourists crashes in West Thailand

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A tour bus veered off course, leaving a trail of injuries among Malaysian tourists and locals in Bo Phloi district, Kanchanaburi.

The calamity struck between kilometre markers 14 and 15 on the Bo Phloi-Lat Ya Road, drawing a swift response from authorities yesterday afternoon.

First responders, including police and medical teams, rushed to the scene following the distress call around 1.30pm. They encountered a harrowing sight: all 39 passengers aboard the bus, including 37 Malaysian nationals, had suffered injuries, with some in critical condition.

Over 20 ambulances raced to the location, ferrying the wounded to Bo Phloi Hospital for urgent treatment. The aftermath revealed a grim scene: the bus, bearing Bangkok licence plates, had its rear tyres shredded and windscreen shattered.

The driver, 44 year old Sarayu Daengdam, recounted the events leading to the catastrophe. Earlier that day, the bus had transported tourists to Bo Phloi’s Safari Park before heading towards a downtown restaurant in the Mueang district.

As Sarayu attempted to overtake a large truck around 1pm, the bus’s steering malfunctioned, sending it careening off the road’s edge. Fortunately, no vehicles approached from the opposite direction at the time of the accident, reported Bangkok Post.

Tourist police swiftly mobilised, visiting the hospital where the injured tourists and their guide were receiving treatment. Sadly, the guide’s injuries were severe, necessitating a transfer to another medical facility for critical care.

Follow us on :













In related news, a bus journey to the Similan Islands took a horrific turn on January 16 when a vehicle carrying 17 Chinese tourists careened off the road in Tha Chatchai, located in the northernmost part of Phuket. Authorities were alerted to the disaster at 8.10am.

Responding to the call were Tha Chatchai police officials, including Police Lieutenant Colonel Akaraphon Sriwilai, as well as rescue workers from the Kusuldharm Foundation. An emergency response unit from the Mai Khao Tambon Administrative Organisation also joined them at the scene.