Bridal backlash: Thai bride’s 6,000 baht fine complaint goes viral

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A Thai bride‘s social media post criticising a wedding dress rental shop for a 6,000 baht fine sparked an online debate, prompting many to comment negatively on the shop. However, the shop owner later clarified the reasons behind the charge, revealing the true condition of the dresses.

The drama began when a bride took to social media to complain about being charged 6,000 baht by a wedding dress rental shop. She questioned whether such a high fee was justified. The post quickly garnered numerous comments, many highly critical of the shop.

The shop owner responded on social media, explaining the situation in detail. According to the owner, the bride had returned two dresses that were severely stained.

Immediate attempts were made to clean the dresses but the stains did not come out. Despite extensive efforts, which included hand washing and scrubbing, the glue holding parts of the dress together disintegrated, leading to tears in the fabric.

“We tried everything to clean the dresses without charging the customer but when the stains wouldn’t come out and the dresses began to tear, we had no choice but to send them for professional repair.”

The repair costs amounted to 6,000 baht, covering both the Thai traditional dress and the evening gown. The Thai dress repair cost 4,000 baht and the evening gown 2,000 baht. The method of repair involved cutting half the fabric and re-embroidering it, effectively remaking half of each dress.

“We didn’t charge for the tears, which resulted from our cleaning attempts. We only charged for the repair of the stained areas. The cost was determined by the original manufacturer, who is one of the top brands in Thailand, hence the high repair cost.”

Heavy damage

The owner emphasised that before renting out the dresses, customers are always briefed on how to care for the dresses and informed about potential fines for damage. Despite these precautions, the dresses were returned in such poor condition that professional repair was unavoidable.

“We managed to negotiate the repair costs down to 6,000 baht, which is much less than the initial quote.”

The shop owner also addressed the backlash from netizens, noting that those who had initially posted harsh comments had either deleted their posts or locked their profiles. Despite the explanations and evidence provided, none of the commenters had apologised for their earlier attacks.

“Some people read my messages explaining the situation but never responded.”

The bride updated her post to include images showing the stained dresses, providing further context to the situation. However, the initial wave of negative comments had already impacted the shop’s reputation.

The owner remains hopeful that this explanation will clear up any misunderstandings and restore faith in the shop’s commitment to quality and fairness, reported KhaoSod.