Thailand launches 10,000 baht digital wallet registration tomorrow

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Thai government will launch a new digital wallet initiative, allowing citizens to receive 10,000 baht through a simple registration process starting tomorrow, July 25. This initiative, managed by the Ministry of Finance, aims to stimulate the economy in the fourth quarter of the year.

Between tomorrow and mid-September, citizens can register for the digital wallet via the Tang Rat app. The steps to download, register, and verify one’s identity through the app are straightforward and accessible, ensuring widespread participation.

To begin, users must download the Tang Rat app available on iOS and Android devices. Registration can be completed through the app by using a national ID card and facial recognition for identity verification. Alternatively, users can choose from a variety of other verification methods, including service counters at 7-Eleven stores nationwide, Thai Post counters, Boonterm kiosks, multi-purpose government service kiosks, and the ThaID app.

For identity verification through government service kiosks, users need to have their national ID card and mobile phone ready. By following the instructions on the kiosk screen, users will receive a QR code to finalise the app’s setup quickly.

The D.DOPA app, developed by the Department of Provincial Administration, provides another convenient verification method. This app not only facilitates identity verification for the Tang Rat app but also allows users to book appointments with government services, such as district registration offices.

Boonterm kiosks, identifiable by their orange colour and small cameras, offer 24-hour e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) services at over 2,000 locations across the country. Users can verify their identity by inserting their national ID card and following the on-screen instructions, with the system sending an SMS for further action.

Thai Post offices across the country also provide identity verification services. Users must present their national ID card and mobile phone to the counter staff, who will send an SMS link to complete the process.

The newly introduced 7-Eleven service counters, available at over 13,000 branches nationwide, allow for identity verification. Users need to select the verification option in the app and enter their national ID and phone number to generate a QR code, which the store staff will scan to send a confirmation SMS.

For those who have already registered and verified their identity with the Tang Rat app, the process to register for the digital wallet is simple: open the app, access the registration section, and follow the prompts to grant permission for personal data access, read and accept the terms and conditions, and await approval on September 22.

New users must first register and verify their identity by following similar steps, including entering personal information, e-KYC verification, and creating a user account and password. After completing these steps, they must wait for approval on the same date.

“The Ministry of Finance has outlined a clear timeline for the digital wallet distribution, with citizen registration starting tomorrow and merchants beginning their registrations on October 1.”

Additionally, the Ministry of Commerce will provide updates on items that cannot be purchased using the digital wallet. They have identified 18 such items and outlined eight conditions and prohibitions regarding the eligibility criteria for receiving the 10,000 baht digital wallet.

This initiative is designed to include both smartphone users and those without smartphones, ensuring that all eligible citizens can benefit from the digital wallet, reported KhaoSod.