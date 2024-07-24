2 Thai men wanted for dumping body of infant at Bangkok temple

Photo via Facebook/ นสพ.นินจาบางกอก

Police are searching for two Thai men who left a foam box containing the frozen body of an infant girl at Phai Liang Temple in Soi Petchkasem 101 in the Nong Khaem district of Bangkok yesterday.

A Thai man yesterday, July 23, called Nongkangplu Police Station and rescuers to the Phai Liang Temple after the two men abandoned the baby. The man explained that he witnessed two Thai men arrive at the temple with the white foam box yesterday morning.

They placed the box at the temple and told the staff that they would return to hold a funeral for the baby after they lodged a complaint with the police. However, they never returned as they claimed.

Police reported that the body was stuffed in the box with a large amount of ice. The baby girl was wrapped in cloth and put in a black bin bag. Rescuers speculated that the baby girl was delivered prematurely and died.

Officers did not report whether the baby bore any wounds or bruises. The body was transferred to Siriraj Hospital for an autopsy. Police are now checking security cameras inside and near the temple to identify the two men.

A similar discovery of dead newborn babies was reported at the beginning of July. A garbage collector found the bodies of twin boys at the rear of his garbage truck. The mother of the twins was later identified as a Burmese woman who lived in a rented room in Soi Phahonyothin 13 in Bangkok. She confessed to taking medication to kill her babies.

Another newborn girl was found in a rubbish bin in Soi Inthamara 22 in Bangkok on July 18. The person who abandoned the girl remains unidentified.

In another related report, a Thai woman and her child stumbled upon a cardboard box containing a baby boy on the roadside in the eastern province of Rayong. Luckily, the baby was still alive and was safely rescued.