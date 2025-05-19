K by Vicky Cheng brings contemporary Cantonese cuisine to Bangkok

If you’re looking for a lunch spot that’s worth dressing up for, K by Vicky Cheng delivers – both in flavour and skyline. Perched on the 56th floor of EA Rooftop at The Empire, this elegant fine-dining concept by Michelin-starred chef Vicky Cheng brings a fresh take on Chinese gastronomy to the heart of Bangkok.

A taste of Hong Kong, reimagined for Bangkok

K by Vicky Cheng is the acclaimed chef’s first overseas venture outside of Hong Kong, where he’s known for VEA, a Michelin-starred restaurant that blends French technique with Chinese soul. Here in Bangkok, he’s doing something similar – refining classic Cantonese and Teochew flavours with modern presentation, precision, and just the right amount of flair.

The restaurant is a visual treat, dressed in deep burgundy tones, intricate Chinese art, and views that stretch across the Bangkok skyline. Whether you’re here for an important lunch, a romantic dinner, or an intimate celebration, the ambience is pitch-perfect. Yes, the panoramic view is just as stunning in the daylight.

The lunch set that’s worth a detour

If you want to experience this without going all-in on a tasting menu, here’s your move: get the lunch set. Available from 11.30am to 2.30pm, this offering delivers serious value for the quality, setting, and execution.

You can choose between 3 or 4 courses (starting from 780++ baht) and expect a line-up that includes freshly made dim sum, refined small bites, and mains that are far from ordinary.Start with two appetisers or dim sum, which may include:

Abalone Siu Mai (2 pcs)

Char Siu BBQ Pork Bun (2 pcs)

Smoked & Pickled Soft-Boiled Egg

Spinach Crystal Dumpling

Glutinous Rice Black Pepper Beef Dumpling (Ham Sui Gok)

Then, select one of six main courses, each crafted with premium ingredients and precise technique:

Barbecue Iberico Pork “Char Siu” with Fried Egg

Chu Hou Braised Wagyu Beef Short Rib with Daikon

Sichuan River Prawn

Dried Scallop Egg White Fried Rice

Supreme Soy Sauce Fried Noodle

Stir-fried Seasonal Vegetable with ginger sauce and sakura shrimp

Refined bites and sweet finishes

Desserts are anything but an afterthought. Choose between:

Mango Pomelo Sago with Coconut Ice Cream

Taro Sweet Soup with Glutinous Taro Balls

You can also upgrade your set with a soup (+THB 200):

Hot and Sour Soup with Crab Meat

White Pepper Crab Thick Soup

And don’t miss pairing your meal with one of the curated Chinese teas, such as Tie Guan Yin, Dancong Oolong, or Red Rose Flower Tea, or try a tea-inspired cocktail from the elegant tea bar.

Click to see the full lunch menu at K by Vicky Cheng’s.

Not doing the set? Get The Signature Mud Crab

If you’re going à la carte, there’s one dish you shouldn’t miss: The Signature Mud Crab, stir-fried with olive leaf and garlic. This isn’t just about presentation. The crab is sweet, succulent, and meaty. The fried garlic is crisp, herby, and deeply fragrant. Served with rice and a pair of gloves (yes, they encourage hands-on eating), it’s one of those dishes you’ll be thinking about long after the last bite.

For the price, the lunch set delivers serious value, refined, accessible, and well-executed. With one of the best city views in Bangkok, this is a fine-dining experience that doesn’t need to wait for a special occasion.

K by Vicky Cheng’s location and opening hours

Address: 56th floor, EA Rooftop at The Empire, Sathorn, Bangkok

Getting there: Direct access from BTS Chong Nonsi, Exit 5

Opening hours: Lunch from 11.30am to 2.30pm, dinner from 5.30pm to 10.30pm

Phone: 02-407-1654

Website: kbyvickycheng.com

Instagram: @kbyvickycheng