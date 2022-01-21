Thai authorities crack down on pork hoarders in the midst of pork shortage crisis

In the midst of Thailand’s pork shortage crisis, suspected of being driven by an outbreak of the African Swine Fever, Thai livestock authorities discovered over 200 tonnes of unverified pork in a refrigerated warehouse in Chana, a district of southern province Songkhla, yesterday. The authorities believe the pork has been stored there since November. They are now inspecting the warehouse in efforts to fight illegal hoarding of pork, which they say is partly responsible for the recent surge in pork prices.

The Consumer Protection Police Division is collaborating with the livestock authorities to inspect the warehouse. A commerce minister stated that authorities will now inspect pig farms with 500 pigs or more, as well as cold warehouses stocking five or more tonnes of pork. The Vice President of the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand also urged the government to avoid allowing pork imports as a way to control the price surge.

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra stated in a Clubhouse meeting that he had heard of five warehouses that had stored over 400 tonnes of pork for over half a year. Commerce permanent secretary Boonyarit Kalayanamit said that Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit had directed provincial commerce offices to take legal action against people who hoard pork.

This news comes in the wake of a dramatic surge in the prices of meat, notably pork and chicken. Prices have risen so high that the demand for crocodile meat has doubled, with some Thais seeing it as an alternative to meats more commonly eaten.

Source: Bangkok Post