Weather
Storms in Northern Phayao province create a snowlike sight
“When it snows in Thailand” sounds like an alternative version of “when pigs fly”, a snappy way to say that something will never happen. But, photos in the Phu Kamyao district in the Phayao province in Northern Thailand show a thin layer of snow-like ice on the roads after heavy storms.
The province sits on the Laos border and includes mountainous regions and cooler weather. On Wednesday, storms turned extra chilly as the rain water froze and the area was pelted with a flurry of hail not often seen in Thailand. As a result, the icy remains of the hail that crashed into the ground formed a dust cover that looked like a light powder of snow.
Photos of that rarity in Thailand have gone viral on Thai social media yesterday, with people commenting that it looks more like a Hollywood set than a place in Thailand. But others think the sight, while beautiful and unique, is a sign of a much darker problem – the effects of climate change making Thailand’s already volatile weather that much more extreme and unpredictable.
Locals reported that the storms have brought dangerous conditions. Roads are slick and icy, but also the force of the storm took down a power pole and a tree in the area nearby, blocking a road while locals wait for authorities to remove the tree and repair the power line.
Warnings have been issued by the Thailand Meteorological Department about the possibility of hailstorms, along with strong winds and thundershowers through upper Central and Northern Thailand. A westerly trough is moving through the region now, bringing heavy storms.
The department warned people outside in the storms to practice caution due to the strong weather and possible debris. They called for people to stay inside if possible and to avoid risky objects like large trees or unsecured billboards.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Police seize lottery tickets smuggled by Thailand Post staff
Study shows 2 doses of Sputnik vaccine better than Pfizer
Friday Covid Update: 8,640 new cases; provincial totals
VERSO – The School of the Future
Malaysia resumes Vaccinated Travel Lane ticket sales for air, land travel to Singapore
“Special Sealed Route” transit flights from Bangkok to Phuket start February 1
Thai authorities crack down on pork hoarders in the midst of pork shortage crisis
Storms in Northern Phayao province create a snowlike sight
Candidate for Bangkok’s governor says he has no plan to move the capital if he wins
Pattaya Walking Street renovation 80% complete, officials target visitors of all ages
First Thai rice export on Laos-China railway, step toward strengthening bilateral trade
Australian news outlet places Indonesian capital in Bali in online map screw-up
3 million doses of Pfizer allocated for children to arrive in Thailand next week
Thailand News Update | Test & Go compulsory insurance policies
No early election, no Cabinet reshuffle says Thai PM
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha orders two agencies to lead crackdown on call-centre scams
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Thai airlines pin their hopes on government resuming Test & Go
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
Change of mood over Covid restrictions as demands rise to reboot Test & Go
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
Thailand News Update | Legalising cannabis & 8 mil tourist to Thailand in 2022
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
Thailand Pass scam: Authorities warn not to pay third party
Nong Khai bridge the final step in China-Laos-Thailand Railway
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration
City Guide: Where to shop till you drop in Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Food Scene1 day ago
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
- Thailand2 days ago
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
- Thailand3 days ago
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration
Recent comments: