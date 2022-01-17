Thailand
Demand for crocodile meat doubles following rise in pork prices
The number of crocodiles slaughtered for meat each month has doubled to 20,000 following the spike in prices for pork. This trend is giving hope to crocodile farmers who have lost business due to the pandemic, said Yosapong Temsiripong, president of the Thai Crocodile Farmer Association. Due to the massive drop in tourism, he said, farmers have been much less able to sell crocodile skins.
Yosapong says that whether or not this rate will last depends on whether or not people who try crocodile meat enjoy it. He said, however, that there is hope this is possible, as crocodile meat is protein-rich and can be used in a number of recipes, but is cheaper than chicken and pork.
One crocodile farm made a post on Facebook last week offering the reptile meat at 70 baht per kilogram, but less than pork which has been around 200 baht per kilogram. The farm said the crocodile meat tastes similar to chicken, adding that it’s rich in protein and “very healthy.”
Thai authorities initially shot back claims that the nation’s pork shortage is due to an outbreak of African swine fever. But one case of the disease was detected this month at a slaughterhouse in Nakhon Pathom, the Bangkok Post reports, citing Thailand’s Department of Livestock Development. Authorities have been telling the public not to panic, as the viral disease, while highly contagious and deadly for swine, cannot be transmitted from pigs to humans.
Some accuse the Thai government of covering up an outbreak of African swine fever, causing an extreme shortage of pork. Prices of pork have skyrocketed, leading street vendors to either up their prices for pork dishes or to stop serving pork altogether. The government even imposed a three-month ban on live pig exports to help control the price of pork. And now, crocodile meat
Source: Thai PBS
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Senior Thai doctor says Covid-19 could lead to long term side effects
126 Burmese migrants seeking jobs arrested in Kanchanaburi, Chiang Mai for illegal entry
ASEAN backlash over Cambodian PM’s visit to Myanmar
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
Demand for crocodile meat doubles following rise in pork prices
Bang for Your Baht: Where to shop till you drop in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 400+ Bars Apply To Re-open as Restaurants
19 year old arrested for allegedly smuggling 2 million methamphetamine pills
Swedish man enjoying a beer on Pattaya Beach files police report after being slapped, threatened by Thai men
Peace talks held in Phuket with Islamist rebel group
Harmful dust levels reported in Greater Bangkok – Pollution Control Department
Bang for Your Baht: Where to forage for vegan cuisine in Bangkok 2022
Malaysia says no tsunami threat along its coasts following Tonga volcano eruption
Philippines to spend US$620 million on 32 new Black Hawks for disaster relief
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration
Monks were amongst those who fled to safety in eastern Myanmar conflicts
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
Third foreigner this week dies from building fall in Pattaya
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
Thailand’s updated Covid guidelines: What to do if you test positive or have symptoms
5 criteria set for hospitalising Covid-19 patients in Bangkok
Thailand adds three Sandbox destinations to take some pressure off Phuket
Phuket’s critical situation calls for increased support
Thai police investigate deaths of 2 foreign nationals in Phuket, Chon Buri
What is life like in Thailand right now? | GMT
Bars, Raids and Sandboxes… Today in Thailand | GMT
No cut-off date announced for Test & Go entry with pre-approved Thailand Pass
Change of mood over Covid restrictions as demands rise to reboot Test & Go
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
5 criteria set for hospitalising Covid-19 patients in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
No cut-off date announced for Test & Go entry with pre-approved Thailand Pass
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Change of mood over Covid restrictions as demands rise to reboot Test & Go
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand Pass scam: Authorities warn not to pay third party
- Phuket3 days ago
Police find Covid-19 infected missing Russian tourist… In his own hotel room
- China2 days ago
Nong Khai bridge the final step in China-Laos-Thailand Railway
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Covid-19 infection rate, totals in international travellers surging
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Gene that doubles risk of severe Covid-19 found by Polish researchers