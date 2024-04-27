Thai-American teen becomes latest addition to ‘Pattaya Flying Club’

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A Thai-American teen joined the insensitively named ‘Pattaya Flying Club’ yesterday by leaping from the eighth floor of a condominium complex in Pattaya. The incident occurred early yesterday morning at around 3.36am.

The initial report was received by Police Lieutenant Natthathan Chantawong, the Deputy Inspector of Investigation at the Bang Lamung Police Station. The report mentioned a person, later identified as a 19 year old American citizen, had taken a fatal leap from the condominium complex. The name of the condominium and the identity of the teenager are being kept confidential by the police as they continue their investigation.

Upon receiving the distressing news, Pol. Lt. Natthathan coordinated with Pattaya Tourist Police and rescue workers and quickly arrived at the 21-storey condo. The deceased teenager was found in the condominium’s parking lot, having leapt from the eighth floor. The teen’s body was lying on its side, surrounded by a pool of blood. The police immediately secured the area and restricted the entry of unauthorised personnel.

Chulalak Saiprasat, a 31 year old woman, and her boyfriend were first to stumble upon the grisly sight. They had just exited the condominium and were headed towards the parking lot to pick up their motorcycle when they discovered the body. They promptly alerted the authorities.

A resident of the condo, known only by the pseudonym B, shared with the press that the deceased teenager and his mother frequently argued. Adding to this line of information, the deceased teen’s younger brother, who was clearly shaken by the incident, revealed that his brother had been involved in an argument just before his fatal fall.

The deceased’s mother, who was present at the scene, was overwhelmed with grief. She shared that her son had been just days away from departing for studies abroad, reported Pattaya News.

The names of the family members were not disclosed to protect their privacy.

Following the incident, the body of the deceased was transported to a hospital. The police are currently examining the scene and conducting interviews with witnesses to gather more information about the circumstances that led to the victim’s tragic demise.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.