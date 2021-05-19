image
image
Connect with us

Thailand

Thai Airways restructuring plan approved by creditors

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

26 seconds ago

 on 

The restructuring plan to tackle Thai Airways International’s more than 300 billion baht debt, one of Thailand’s most high profile bankruptcy cases, was approved by the airline’s creditors, its legal advisor told Reuters reporters.

The plan was approved by 90% of the creditors. It will be reviewed by the Central Bankruptcy Court on May 28. In a previous report, the head of Thailand’s Finance Ministry, the airline’s largest shareholder, said they support the plan.

Last year, Thai Airways filed for bankruptcy protection and debt restructuring when the airline had a record loss of 141 billion baht. Several people from the airline were accused of mismanagement and corruption that led to the massive losses. The national carrier was heavily criticised for its decision back in 2004 to purchase 10 Airbus A340 aircraft for 100 billion baht. The costs for maintenance and fuel for the wide-bodied passenger jets were high and led Thai Airways to lose money on every flight.

To help the airline take off amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the national carrier plans to cut half its workforce and sell property. Reports say the airline is aiming to raise 50 billion baht in new capital. The airline had also proposed a 3-year freeze on loan payments and a 6-year deferment on bond repayments.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Thailand

Thai authorities announce cargo ship’s route before drug bust in Australia | VIDEO

Tanutam Thawan

Published

1 hour ago

on

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ Australia Border Force

Thai authorities investigating the drug bust in Australia, where more than 300 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized from a Thai cargo ship, say they’ve narrowed down the route of the shipment and have identified a company involved.

Cargo had first been loaded onto a Chinese vessel which left Chon Buri’s Laem Chabang port on March 25, according to Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board secretary general Wichai Chaimongko. The vessel stopped in Singapore and the cargo was transferred to a Portuguese vessel, he says.

The shipment arrived in Australia on April 30 and then was intercepted by the Australian Border Force on May 4 when it docked at Sydney’s Port Botany. Officers found methamphetamine, known as “ice,” inside electric barbecue grills and water heaters. The 316 kilograms of drugs are valued at 2.29 billion baht.

Wichai did not mention the name of the company that shipped the cargo, but said Thai authorities are investigating to determine the company’s role in the smuggling of methamphetamine.

“The board will investigate and confiscate assets from all involved in line with the Justice Ministry’s policy.”

The ONCB will be meeting with representative from the Australian Federation Police to discuss the ongoing investigation. In Australia, the New South Wales Police, the Australian Federal Police and NSW Crime Commission are also working on the case.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Restroom turnstile linked to hundreds of Covid infections at Pathum Thani market

Tanutam Thawan

Published

3 hours ago

on

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

By

Field hospital at the Pathum Thani market / Photo via Facebook/ ตลาดสี่มุมเมือง

The turnstile at a public restroom is said to be linked to hundreds of Covid-19 infections at a Pathum Thani produce market, just north of Bangkok. Health officials tested 10,480 vendors and workers at the Simmummuang fruit and vegetable market and say 867 tested positive with many believed to have contracted the virus by inserting coins in the slot and touching the gate before using the public toilets at the market.

The market is sectioned off into 10 zones, with 2 of them closed off following the outbreak while the other 8 zones remain open. A field hospital has been set up in the closed section of the market to house 400 Covid-19 patients. Another field hospital with 400 beds is being set up and planned to open tomorrow.

With most areas of the market still open, Public Health Permanent Secretary Kiatiphum Wongrajit has ordered that the turnstiles at the entrance of the public restrooms be removed and hand sanitiser be placed in the restrooms.

The market is disinfected everyday, Kiatiphum claims. There are now checkpoints at the market’s entrances. People are required to check-in using the Thai Chana mobile app. Vendors must show a certificate confirming that they are Covid-free, he says.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Tourism

Covid-19 delivers another brutal quarter for airlines

Neill Fronde

Published

4 hours ago

on

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

By

PHOTO: Bangkok Airways and other airlines reported big losses in the first quarter of 2021. (via Alexandr Podvalny for Pexels)

As the Covid-19 pandemic drags on, airlines experienced another terrible quarter, with less passengers and less revenue year-on-year. The president of Bangkok Airways reported dismal numbers saying that the airline is adjusting its flight plans to try to match the depressed market.

Only 151,900 travellers flew on Bangkok Airways in the first quarter of 2021, an 88.5% drop over last year’s figures. Flights were on average 58.8% full, even after the airline cut 85.6% of their flights compared to the first quarter of last year.

The beginning of 2020 had brought a loss for the airline of 339 million baht, but the first quarter of 2021 more than doubled that loss to 757 million baht. Revenue was down 78.8% compared to last year, with Bangkok Airways pulling in only 1.36 billion baht. But the airline used this decrease in flights to push ahead with a construction project to develop the U-Tapao airport in Pattaya and to build the Eastern City Airport after an international architectural design contest.

Bangkok Airways wasn’t alone in their struggle, with many airlines having a bad first quarter. Thai AirAsia reported similar losses, with a nearly identical 1.35 billion baht in revenue, which is 86% lower than the first quarter of last year. They reduced their fleet to just 61 planes, with a 78% fall in total passengers. Nearly a million people flew with Thai AirAsia, but even with reduced flights they only had a 66% average passenger load on the planes.

Their losses were also more than double, nearly triple, last year’s first quarter, increasing from 671 million baht to 1.87 billion baht. Thai AirAsia has planned a restructuring process to open up 6.825 billion baht to keep the airline solvent until the pandemic ends. They’re planning an IPO to raise 3.15 billion baht of that money on the Stock Exchange of Thailand

The domestic carriers had been seeing an uptick in passengers toward the end of the quarter, with March bringing a 70% load factor as people were hopeful for vaccination rollout, Covid-19 infection subsiding, and tourism stimulus plans encouraging people to travel. But April brought the third wave of Covid-19, exponentially more infections and spread that covered the entire country. As a result, all progress was lost and the airlines expect that the second quarter of 2021 won’t be much better.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism3 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending