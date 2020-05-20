Thai Airways’ credit rating downgraded | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai Airways’ credit rating downgraded
The credit rating for Thai Airways will be downgraded before bankruptcy restructuring takes place.
Tris Rating (Thai Rating and Information Services) has downgraded the company rating for Thai Airways and its rating for Thai Airway’s senior unsecured debentures from “BBB” to “C” while maintaining a negative Credit Alert.
Following the government’s resolution yesterday it seems that the national carrier has anticipated a freeze on all Thai Airway’s debt obligations under bankruptcy law. They will also be filing a petition for restructuring via Thailand’s Bankruptcy Court. Read more HERE
The Nation Thailand has predicted that once the court accepts the petition, it will trigger an automatic freeze on debt obligations, meaning Thai Airways will stop servicing all debts until an agreement is reached among all stakeholders.
When the freeze is implemented, the Credit Alert for Thai Airways has the likelihood that its ratings will be downgraded to “D” or “Default.”
The Ministry of Finance currently holds a 51% stake in the airline, but if that holding is cut to below 50% Thai Airways will no longer be a state enterprise.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai massage shops may reopen soon, from the waist down only
The Thai Government is debating whether to allow massage shops to reopen soon, provided treatment is limited to the lower body.
Coconuts reports that the director of the Health Service Support department, Thares Karassanairawiwong, says upper body massage, including the back, shoulders and neck, will not be permitted for now as it may involve a higher risk of Covid-19 infection.
The Public Health Ministry says the Covid-19 task force will consider allowing massage shops to offer massage treatments from the waist down. Great news for those longing for a foot massage, not so good if you’ve got a stiff neck.
It’s understood the latest proposal comes following discussion with massage parlour representatives, who say their members are suffering financial hardship as a result of the enforced closure of their premises.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Education
Criticism over bad English lesson in Thai online class
Thai schools are pushing for online learning to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but a recent English lesson posted online is just proof that basic English levels remain poor in the country. The video of a Thai teacher with poor pronunciation spread across the internet, with some saying she should be a student rather than a teacher.
The teacher went back and forth from Thai to English for some of the lesson, but when she spoke in English, much of it was unintelligible. The Pathom 6 class was recorded for Distance Learning TV, or DLTV, with a live class. Many students seemed to stare blankly during the lesson. Even a native English speaker can’t understand much of what she’s saying.
On the Thai Visa thread, some people say that the teacher tried her best to speak English, adding that many foreigners spend years in Thailand and cannot speak Thai. Others rebutted, saying that while she’s trying her best, she’s teaching a language to students and “should get it right”.
People on social media have gone back and forth about the teacher’s video. But some say the teacher is being bullied and came out with the hashtag #saveครูวัง.
Watch the video on Thai Visa.
(The Thaiger thinks a lot of the criticism is unwarranted as most of her English was ‘OK’, albeit with a Thai accent)
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Thai Visa
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand scores highest for mask-wearing in survey of ASEAN nations
A survey carried out by internet-based market research firm YouGov reveals that Thais are the most likely to wear face masks and to use hand sanitiser. Khaosod English reports that the survey examined the habits of citizens from 6 ASEAN member-states and found that 95% of Thais always wear a face mask in public.
(It’s currently still law to wear a face-mask in public as part of the emergency decree)
Vietnamese citizens were a close second at 94%, followed by the Philippines (93%), Malaysia (89%), and Indonesia (87%). Singapore came in last with just 66% of people saying they always wear a face mask in public. Those surveyed were chosen based on age, income, education level and gender to ensure a wide representation for each country.
YouGov/Imperial College London
The Covid-19 outbreak has led to more people wearing face masks, particularly in countries where it is now mandatory to do so while in public. While there was a degree of panic-buying of surgical masks in the early days of the pandemic, many Thai fashion brands are now producing their own, along with creative individuals who started making masks to alleviate the initial shortage.
The owner of the I’m Not A Morning Person fashion label, 28 year old Jarauyporn Khamwan started by using leftover material to make satin masks which she sold for 290 baht. She believes masks have the potential to become a fashion accessory, particularly if wearing them remains a permanent requirement.
Overall, the wearing of face masks is far more prevalent in Asian culture, although things are slowly changing in some Western countries as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Across the 6 ASEAN members surveyed, 86% of respondents say they always wear a face mask in public. By contrast, 48% of people in the US do, followed by 44% in France. In the UK, just 15% of respondents say they always wear a face mask when leaving home.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
