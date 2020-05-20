Krispy Kreme employee allegedly fired after post about former Thai King | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Business

Krispy Kreme employee allegedly fired after post about former Thai King

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Krispy Kreme - Twitter
A man was fired from a Krispy Kreme Doughnut Thailand store after making disparaging remarks about a former Thai king. Now some people are boycotting the doughnut business for their actions. But Krispy Kreme executives deny the allegations.

‘Chaiyaporn Sornbudnak’ made a post on Facebook about King Rama IX, who died in 2016. News sites can’t even publish the man’s Facebook post. Khaosod English reports that Sornbudnak claimed some of the King’s musical pieces had been lifted from Western songs, but due to strict royal defamation laws, they were unable to republish the full remarks.

Insults of the Thai monarchy can result in arrests and a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison under the country’s harsh lese majeste laws.

Krispy Kreme confirmed that Sornbudnak was fired last week, but did not confirm that it was because of his Facebook post. Khaosod reports that some people made posts on social media criticising Krispy Kreme, and saying that people should be able to speak freely with their opinions.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Thailand

Competition Commission warns food delivery companies over unfair practices

May Taylor

Published

21 hours ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

Samui Times

The Office of Trade Competition Commission says it’s keeping an eye on the practices of food delivery companies to ensure restaurants that are currently unable to serve food on their premises are not being ripped off. Nation Thailand reports that the OTCC says operators who hike up their commission will face hefty fines of up to 10% of their annual revenue.

Popular delivery apps for companies like Food Panda and Grab Food charge quite high commissions for being on their app and providing delivery services. They also have additional charges for promotions that get YOUR restaurant up front as customers scroll around.

OTCC secretary-general Somsak Kiatchailak says that in accordance with the 2018 Competition Act, food delivery providers who overcharge restaurants for promotions, or who otherwise include unfair conditions in their contracts, will be monitored and penalised accordingly. He says many operators have introduced terms that make it difficult, if not impossible, for restaurants to switch to a competing delivery service if they wish to do so.

Somsak says a new sub-committee is drafting regulations to stop such practices, adding that both sides of the debate will be invited to discuss the issues prior to any regulations being introduced.

Although many restaurants across Thailand are now permitted to open, they are still governed by restrictions in place to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, including social distancing requirements and a ban on the consumption of alcohol on-site. Some are currently not in a position to re-open, relying instead on food delivery services to help them stay financially afloat and reach hungry customers.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Transport

Highway number 7 from Pattaya to Map Ta Phut opens this Friday

Anukul

Published

21 hours ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

FILE PHOTO: thailand-construction.com

According to the Thai Highways Department, the long awaited extended section of the Motorway Number 7 from Pattaya to Map Ta Phut will open up this Friday and will be accessible free of charge to users until the end of August.

The Director General of the Highways Department informed the media this morning.

“From May 22 the public can use the extended section for free starting at the U-Tapao toll booth. After the end of August the toll fee for Motorway number 7 will be 25-130 baht for four-wheel vehicles, 45-210 baht for six-wheel vehicles and 60-305 baht for other vehicles.”

The Director General believes the motorway is a vital part of the Eastern Economic Corridor project that will help link future and current transport routes, including transportation by air and sea. The total cost of the project was around 18 billion baht.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Tourism

Hotels across Thailand angered by European tour group’s failure to pay up

May Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

Wikimedia

Around 173 Thai hotels are appealing to the PM for help after a European tour group reneged on up to 2 billion baht in unpaid bills. Daily News reports that the TUI tour group has left hotels in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani struggling with significant cash flow problems after trying to renegotiate its contract so that it would only have to pay 25% now, with no confirmation of when the remainder might be paid.

The TUI group, headquartered in Germany, is one of the world’s largest tour operators and prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, had brought many Europeans to Thailand. However, when trips were cancelled as a result of the virus outbreak, it’s understood TUI left many accommodation providers struggling for cash, despite receiving a reported US$2 billion bailout from the German government.

Now 12 tourism organisations, representing 173 hotels have written a letter to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha asking him to contact the German government about the issue. They say they refuse to re-negotiate the contract with TUI and want half the debt to be paid this month, with the remainder settled by the end of October.

SOURCES: ThaiVisa and Daily News

