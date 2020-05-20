Krispy Kreme employee allegedly fired after post about former Thai King | The Thaiger

Business
Krispy Kreme employee allegedly fired after post about former Thai King
A man was fired from a Krispy Kreme Doughnut Thailand store after making disparaging remarks about a former Thai king. Now some people are boycotting the doughnut business for their actions. But Krispy Kreme executives deny the allegations.
‘Chaiyaporn Sornbudnak’ made a post on Facebook about King Rama IX, who died in 2016. News sites can’t even publish the man’s Facebook post. Khaosod English reports that Sornbudnak claimed some of the King’s musical pieces had been lifted from Western songs, but due to strict royal defamation laws, they were unable to republish the full remarks.
Insults of the Thai monarchy can result in arrests and a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison under the country’s harsh lese majeste laws.
Krispy Kreme confirmed that Sornbudnak was fired last week, but did not confirm that it was because of his Facebook post. Khaosod reports that some people made posts on social media criticising Krispy Kreme, and saying that people should be able to speak freely with their opinions.
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand
Competition Commission warns food delivery companies over unfair practices
The Office of Trade Competition Commission says it’s keeping an eye on the practices of food delivery companies to ensure restaurants that are currently unable to serve food on their premises are not being ripped off. Nation Thailand reports that the OTCC says operators who hike up their commission will face hefty fines of up to 10% of their annual revenue.
Popular delivery apps for companies like Food Panda and Grab Food charge quite high commissions for being on their app and providing delivery services. They also have additional charges for promotions that get YOUR restaurant up front as customers scroll around.
OTCC secretary-general Somsak Kiatchailak says that in accordance with the 2018 Competition Act, food delivery providers who overcharge restaurants for promotions, or who otherwise include unfair conditions in their contracts, will be monitored and penalised accordingly. He says many operators have introduced terms that make it difficult, if not impossible, for restaurants to switch to a competing delivery service if they wish to do so.
Somsak says a new sub-committee is drafting regulations to stop such practices, adding that both sides of the debate will be invited to discuss the issues prior to any regulations being introduced.
Although many restaurants across Thailand are now permitted to open, they are still governed by restrictions in place to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, including social distancing requirements and a ban on the consumption of alcohol on-site. Some are currently not in a position to re-open, relying instead on food delivery services to help them stay financially afloat and reach hungry customers.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Transport
Highway number 7 from Pattaya to Map Ta Phut opens this Friday
According to the Thai Highways Department, the long awaited extended section of the Motorway Number 7 from Pattaya to Map Ta Phut will open up this Friday and will be accessible free of charge to users until the end of August.
The Director General of the Highways Department informed the media this morning.
“From May 22 the public can use the extended section for free starting at the U-Tapao toll booth. After the end of August the toll fee for Motorway number 7 will be 25-130 baht for four-wheel vehicles, 45-210 baht for six-wheel vehicles and 60-305 baht for other vehicles.”
The Director General believes the motorway is a vital part of the Eastern Economic Corridor project that will help link future and current transport routes, including transportation by air and sea. The total cost of the project was around 18 billion baht.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Tourism
Hotels across Thailand angered by European tour group’s failure to pay up
Around 173 Thai hotels are appealing to the PM for help after a European tour group reneged on up to 2 billion baht in unpaid bills. Daily News reports that the TUI tour group has left hotels in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani struggling with significant cash flow problems after trying to renegotiate its contract so that it would only have to pay 25% now, with no confirmation of when the remainder might be paid.
The TUI group, headquartered in Germany, is one of the world’s largest tour operators and prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, had brought many Europeans to Thailand. However, when trips were cancelled as a result of the virus outbreak, it’s understood TUI left many accommodation providers struggling for cash, despite receiving a reported US$2 billion bailout from the German government.
Now 12 tourism organisations, representing 173 hotels have written a letter to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha asking him to contact the German government about the issue. They say they refuse to re-negotiate the contract with TUI and want half the debt to be paid this month, with the remainder settled by the end of October.
SOURCES: ThaiVisa and Daily NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thai massage shops may reopen soon, from the waist down only
Criticism over bad English lesson in Thai online class
Thailand scores highest for mask-wearing in survey of ASEAN nations
Thai virus expert says careful consideration needed before reopening schools
12 Rohingya arrested for illegal entry in Tak province
Thai Airways’ credit rating downgraded
Krispy Kreme employee allegedly fired after post about former Thai King
Ex high ranking Buddhist officials convicted of embezzling millions
Redshirts leader says “justice will never be served” over 2010 military crackdown
Thais on repatriation flight from London were reported with ‘fevers’
Most of Thailand placed on storm alert
New drug has potential to stop Covid-19 without a vaccine
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, May 19
Phase 4 of relaxations may come sooner according to CCSA
Competition Commission warns food delivery companies over unfair practices
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
Phuket government officially requests the opening of land, water and air links
Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri
Young student busted for big crimes
Naked man steals motorbike in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO
Former Thai PM Thaksin says lock-down was not the way to deal with Covid-19
Businesses opening back up, some aren’t following the rules
Koh Tao residents caught without face masks made to do push-ups and jumping jacks – VIDEO
‘Thai Chana’ app to help track ‘safe’ retailers in a Covid era
Workers claim Chiang Mai’s Dhara Dhevi resort owes 10 million baht in unpaid wages
Strange pineapple tree worshipped by plantation owner in Songkhla
Thailand to manufacture anti-viral drug to treat Covid-19 patients
Thai PM thanks the 20 billionaires for their support during crisis
Pattaya pickup is pursued by two men after it causes pregnant woman to fall off motorbike – VIDEO
Tourism sector prepares to resume business
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Thai PM thanks the 20 billionaires for their support during crisis
- Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya pickup is pursued by two men after it causes pregnant woman to fall off motorbike – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Ban on international travel into Thailand extended until June 30
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Fortress Phuket remains sealed off from the mainland
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Bangkok City Hall allows 10 more types of business to reopen
- Crime1 day ago
“Off the charts” – biggest drug seizure in decades
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai Airways ponders bankruptcy as it enters rehab
- Environment2 days ago
Phi Phi’s Maya Bay won’t reopen until fully rehabilitated