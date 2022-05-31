Thai Airways collaborates with Warner Bros to shoot ‘The Meg 2: The Trench’

Thai Airways has entered into an agreement with Warner Bros Discover – or WBD – to provide flights to support the production of ‘The Meg 2: The Trench,’ a sequel to the 2018 film ‘The Meg.’ The airline will provide direct flights from various locations around the world and take special care in transporting film production equipment.

Thai Airways say the collaboration with WBD – a leading US entertainment company – is an important step in promoting Thailand as a prime location in the film production industry.

According to Thai Airways, Thailand is “the centre of the film industry in southeast Asia.” The film will stimulate Thailand’s economy, attract tourists and strengthen relations with many foreign countries, said the airline.

Korakot Chatasingh, director of sales at Thai Airways, revealed today that the airline has entered an agreement with Executive Producer of WBD and film director E. Bennett Walsh…

“Each year, many foreign film production companies choose Thailand as a destination for filming documentaries, films, TV shows, commercials and music airways. Thai Airways, Thailand’s national airline, is happy to provide flight services as well as facilitate the film production team throughout their journeys. We will provide direct flights from destinations around the world and provide transportation services for equipment that requires special attention such as cameras, lenses, lighting and other film production equipment.”

The 2018 film ‘The Meg’ was primarily filmed in Auckland, New Zealand. It is rumoured the sequel has begun filming in London, UK and will also film in southern Thailand.

Coconuts reported that Krabi province rejected the request for the sequel to be filmed in the province due to environmental concerns. Provincial governor Puttipong Sirimat said the helicopter and jet ski scenes, and a 400 person strong film crew, would harm the environment at locations such as Railay, Ton Sai and Phra Nang beaches.

However, Thai PBS said some members of the provincial committee were supportive of the film being shot in Krabi, citing the transformative impact of the 2000 film ‘The Beach.’

So while it is confirmed ‘The Meg 2: The Trench’ will be filmed in Thailand, the exact filming locations are not yet confirmed.

Thai Airways are continually making headlines lately, most recently because the airline decided to auction off an entire Boeing 717-400 airframe via Facebook. It appeared the airline didn’t get the high bids they were hoping for via their Facebook live event on May 25, so the airline extended the deadline to make offers on the airframe until June 10.

SOURCE: NaewNa