Chiang Mai bars, clubs prepare to re-open for business tomorrow

Chiang Mai’s bars and clubs have been waiting a long time, but finally, from tomorrow, they can once again welcome back customers. As the Covid-19 situation in Thailand continues to improve, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has given nightlife venues in the green and blue provinces the go-ahead to re-open for business. Those that have survived, that is.

According to a Nation Thailand report, Chiang Mai’s governor, Prajon Pratsakul, has confirmed that bars, clubs, and other nightlife in the northern province can re-open in line with CCSA guidelines. He warns that such venues will come in for close scrutiny to ensure they’re adhering to the required disease prevention measures.

One massage parlour owner is relieved he can finally re-open for business. Somsak Chaiket from the Sayuri Complex massage parlour says his staff are happy to return to work and earn an income again. He says he’s already received enquiries from customers who wanted to know if he would be re-opening and expects business to be brisk on the first day back.

Somsak says 50 of his employees have confirmed their return. His business previously employed over 100 people prior to the pandemic. He adds that ventilation in the premises has been improved to make it safer and the business now meets all Thai Stop Covid requirements. Customers will be required to show evidence of a negative antigen test and proof of being fully vaccinated before they will be admitted. Meanwhile, all workers will have to take an antigen test every 3 days.

Chaweewan Chaimanee, who works as a cook at the facility, says she’s happy to get back to work as she’s spent the last year without a regular income, having to rely on odd jobs just to survive.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand