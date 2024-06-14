AirAsia unveils direct flights from Bali to Phuket and Malaysia

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:19, 14 June 2024| Updated: 16:19, 14 June 2024
Photo courtesy of Tempo.co

Indonesia AirAsia has launched two international routes from Denpasar, Bali, to Phuket in Thailand, and Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia. This strategic move aims to boost Indonesia’s tourism by enhancing air connectivity.

Veranita Yosephine Sinaga, President Director of Indonesia AirAsia, stated that these new routes are a significant step in the airline’s commitment to expanding its air network and strengthening Indonesia’s tourism potential.

“We are dedicated to making travel easier for our passengers, and these routes are the only direct flights connecting Denpasar to both Phuket and Kota Kinabalu.”

The Denpasar-Kota Kinabalu route is set to commence on August 9, with flights available three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The Denpasar-Phuket route will launch on August 10, operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Sinaga highlighted the overwhelming success of the Jakarta-Kota Kinabalu route launched last February, which achieved an impressive 94% occupancy rate from February to May.

“This success has motivated us to extend our services and reconnect more passengers via Denpasar.”

In 2023, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) reported that Malaysian tourists were the top foreign visitors, accounting for 16.28% or 1,901,242 tourists. The Sabah Immigration Department noted that Indonesian tourists ranked third, with 91,917 visits. Thai tourist arrivals in Indonesia saw a significant rise of 82.88%, with 111,786 visits last year compared to 61,128 in 2022.

Sinaga expressed optimism that the new direct flights would further boost foreign tourist numbers, contributing to the Tourism Ministry’s target of 17 million visits this year, reported Tempo.co.

“We hope these routes will attract more tourists and support Indonesia’s tourism industry in achieving its goals.”

In related news, AirAsia Group and its affiliates AirAsia X and Thai AirAsia X have been crowned Asia’s Top Low-Cost Carrier for 2024 by AirlineRatings.com at their prestigious Airline Excellence Awards.

In other news, budget airlines have issued an appeal to the Finance Ministry to reduce the excise tax on jet fuel, to help mitigate their operational costs with the fragile state of the industry.

