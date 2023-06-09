Teenager and his father plot murder of another teenager in northern Thailand

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวด่วนไทยรัฐ

A teenager and his father conspired to murder a teenage rival on a road in the central province of Uthai Thani, northern Thailand on Wednesday night. The alleged murderers surrendered themselves to the police yesterday.

A 16 year old friend of the victim alerted officers at Lan Sak Police Station at 11.50pm on Wednesday, June 7 after his 14 year old friend, Frame, was attacked by a 14 year old schoolmate named Kay, and Kay’s father, 48 year old Boonchu.

Officers rushed to the scene at Nong Chan-Lan Sak Road in the Lan Sak district of Uthai Thani and found the dead body of Frame with a serious stab wound to his neck. A 14-inch knife was found nearby the dead body, and Frame’s motorcycle lay overturned on the road.

According to Frame’s friend, Frame and the attacker, Kay, fought each other at school. The tension between the teenagers escalated to the point where they decided to confront each other near the site of the incident. Frame went to the scene on his motorcycle with six of his friends but Kay arrived with his father and over 20 friends.

Frame decided to flee from the scene but Kay and his father followed and slashed him with a knife while he was riding the motorcycle. One of Frame’s friends named Kluay was also attacked and sustained a deep cut wound on his back. The others managed to escape and filed a complaint with the police.

The relatives of both parties were questioned and they all acknowledged there was a dispute between the two teenagers.

Kay’s aunt, 50 year old Kaew, claimed that the victim started the dispute. Kaew said that Kay wanted to move to a new school because he got bullied by his classmates. However, she encouraged him to persevere and complete his junior high education at the same institution.

Members of Kay’s family further alleged that before the tragic murder, Frame and his friends assaulted Kay on the school premises in the morning on the incident day.

Frame’s mother, 35 year old Fah, confirmed her awareness of the ongoing feud between her son and Kay as the two always fought each other at school. However, she was disappointed that Kay’s father, who was an adult, encouraged his child to commit a crime.

Kay and his father, Boonchu, surrendered themselves to the police yesterday morning. They were initially charged with intentional murder and attempted murder.