Thai teen manga artist gains online fame, praised for exceptional talent

Photo by Khaosod.

An exceptional Thai teen‘s Japanese manga-style drawings have captured online audiences’ attention, after an art teacher shared them on Facebook. The 14 year old student from the northeast Chaiyaphum Province is passionate about art and hopes one day to work in the cartoon industry.

The talented young artist, named Rapiphatt Kwan-Krueang, is a year 9 student at Phu Khiao School in Chaiyaphum Province. His extraordinary artwork gained widespread attention when his art teacher published it on social media, receiving thousands of shares and high praise from netizens. Rapiphatt, known as Prem, dreams of becoming a professional cartoonist and creating his own unique characters.

At his home in Nong Toom District, reporters met with Rapiphatt’s parents, Sukit and Sombat Kwan-Krueang, who revealed that the teen had always been interested in drawing since he was a child, frequently sketching on the walls and beams around their house. Besides his artistic prowess, Rapiphatt is also passionate about playing drums and guitar. His parents wish to support their son’s ambitions and hope he finds happiness in pursuing his interests.

Art teacher Bungon Insumran, who has taught Rapiphatt since year 3, expressed admiration for the gifted student’s remarkable skills and has been assisting him in honing his techniques. Bungon says that it is extremely rare to come across young artists with the ability to develop their talents to such a professional level. The instructor is committed to encouraging Rapiphatt’s artistic growth and helping him create his own original characters.

Phu Khiao School recognises Rapiphatt’s potential and is prepared to nurture his artistic abilities to the fullest extent, offering support for the young prodigy as he continues to captivate audiences with his remarkable work.