Teen dies in Udon Thani train-motorcycle collision

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:37, 02 August 2024| Updated: 16:37, 02 August 2024
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred when a train collided with a motorcycle at a prohibited crossing, resulting in the death of a 19 year old woman. Despite warning signs, locals frequently use the shortcut between two communities in Udon Thani.

Police officers from Mueang Udon Thani Station received a report of a fatal collision involving a train and a motorcycle. The incident happened at a railway crossing between Thung Sawang and Nong Tao Lek communities in the Makkhaeng subdistrict.

Upon arrival, police found a locomotive, number 4520, transporting containers from Laem Chabang to Nong Khai. Following the accident, the train reversed into the Udon Thani railway station.

At the scene, a blue Honda Giorno motorcycle was found off the side of the tracks. Nearby, the body of a 19 year old woman, dressed in her school’s purple and white sports uniform, was located. The victim suffered a broken neck, with blood visible from her nose and mouth.

Related news

A resident recounted seeing the young woman riding her motorcycle, attempting to cross the railway as a shortcut between the communities. Just as she was about to clear the tracks, the train struck the rear of her motorcycle, propelling her nearly 10 metres and causing her immediate death. The train dragged the motorcycle to a stop near the victim’s body.

“I was shocked when I saw the accident happen right before my eyes. This area has a warning sign from the railway authority stating, ‘Danger. Do not cross this area with any vehicles. The railway authority will not be responsible for any accidents. Additionally, if railway property is damaged, you will be held accountable.’”

Despite these warnings, locals from both communities continue to use the crossing regularly, as it serves as a convenient shortcut. Residents shared that numerous accidents, resulting in injuries and fatalities, have occurred at this location, reported KhaoSod.

“Even though there are signs prohibiting crossing, people still use this shortcut frequently. It’s a dangerous spot, and we’ve seen many accidents here.”

