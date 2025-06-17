Warehouse pair caught with 1,200 meth pills in parcel mix-up

A warehouse manager and her partner, an employee at the same delivery company, were apprehended for allegedly inserting methamphetamine into a parcel.

The arrest occurred today, June 17, when Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, alongside senior officers, instructed the Min Buri police investigation team to expand a probe into a drug trafficking network using parcels. This led to the capture of 1,200 methamphetamine pills from Nicha (surname withheld) and her partner, Kan (surname withheld).

The incident came to light yesterday, June 16, when a woman reported to the 191 radio centre that she received a parcel containing methamphetamine at a village in Min Buri district, Bangkok. Upon inspection, police discovered six bags containing 1,200 pills.

During the investigation, a phone number, 096-109-44XX, contacted the recipient to reclaim the parcel, claiming it was incorrectly packed. This prompted police to devise a plan for arrest.

The police planned for the recipient to inform the caller that a delivery worker would return the parcel. The police then contacted the number, arranging a meet-up at a petrol station.

Nichapat, the owner of the phone number, arrived to collect the parcel. During questioning, she admitted that the parcel contained methamphetamine belonging to her partner, Kan, who worked at a well-known logistics company’s warehouse in Saphan Sung. It was Kan who instructed her to collect the parcel.

Nichapat was taken into custody along with the evidence. She led the police to the warehouse where Kan worked.

Upon arrival, they found Kan closing the warehouse. After revealing themselves as police, they questioned Kan, who confessed to owning the methamphetamine.

He explained that a customer’s parcel was damaged, and while replacing it, he mistakenly packaged methamphetamine intended for another customer. Upon realising the mistake, he instructed Nichapat to contact the customer to retrieve the parcel.

Both Nichapat and Kan were charged with the possession and intent to distribute a category 1 narcotic, methamphetamine. They confessed to the charges and were handed over to the Min Buri police for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.