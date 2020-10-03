Teacher blames stress over dog killing for slapping student | The Thaiger

Thailand
Teacher blames stress over dog killing for slapping student
A teacher in the northeastern Buriram province has reportedly blamed slapping a student on being stressed after killing a dog accidentally with his car. The teacher, who works at a famous school in the province, allegedly slapped Fuse, a grade 8 student, after he found him waiting to go on stage to sing for retired teachers. Fuse was reportedly confused about why the teacher slapped him as the teacher didn’t seem to know why the student was on stage.
“Why are you here, who let you come here, go back home.”
A fellow teacher saw the incident and told Fuse it was okay for him to go home for the day in which Fuse then reported his experience to his grandmother and aunt. The following day, the grandmother met with the school’s principal where it was promised that the problem would be addressed. As they were leaving the meeting, the teacher’s wife, who is also a teacher, talked to Fuse and his grandmother.
“Don’t be mad at the male teacher, he is stressed after accidentally driving into their dog at home. The teacher is also getting older.”
However, the teacher reportedly still has not contacted the family to apologise, leaving Fuse’s grandmother wanting to know why and for her grandson to receive an apology. The incident, which occurred on September 30, is the latest to be publicised after a recent string of incidents have been reported around the country, including a female teacherin Nonthaburi who was seen on CCTV pushing down a kindergarten student during class and dragging him around on the floor.
Universities
Protesters flood Thammasat University for major anti-government rally
Today, Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan campus in Bangkok is seeing thousands of protesters flood its campusin what they say is the biggest rally yet against the Prayut-led Thai government. After unsuccessfully trying to gain permission from university officials, the protesters broke through the gates of the history-laden university and are now gathering for the schedule of anti-government speeches.
Earlier this week protesters were hoping for around 50,000 demonstrators with security officials saying it would more likely to be around 20,000. Today’s poor Bangkok weather is likely to make a crowd size more the latter than the former.
Security officials did little to prevent their entrance into the campus and people on site say that there is a clear intention, from all sides, not to inflame any tensions.
The protesters, some who have identified themselves as members of the pro-Thaksin Red Shirt movement, are made up of a majority of students who are being led by student and political activists “Panusaya” and “Panupong”. Both have spoken at previous rallies and made it clear about their demands for political reform and changes to the role of the Thai monarch.
Today’s protest was well-anticipated as the government has deployed up to 10,000 police and sent warnings to those around the area, including such things as respecting social distancing and following the laws on public assembly. Embassies have also sent out notifications to expats warning them to be aware of their surroundings in downtown Bangkok. Despite such warnings by police, officials say they will try to ensure protesters’ safety during the event.
Some protests in the past have become violent – Thammasat University was the scene of a violent clash in the 1970’s which followed after the ousting of a political party only to later attempt to bring back one of the party’s leaders. Official figures put the death toll of the so-called Thammasat Massacre at 46, with 167 injured and more than 3,000 arrested. However, survivors put the death toll closer to 100. The clash was then used to justify a military coup which overthrew the democratically-elected government.
Protesters started pouring into the area early today with some even shaking the gates in an attempt to open them, while others put up anti-government posters on the walls facing the royal parade grounds of Sanam Luang. The group also prepared for the event by setting up makeshift kitchens to supply the rally-goers with food as the demonstration is expected to go into the evening. At 2 pm today, leaders of the protest say they will push forward with their demands for political reform and changes to the country’s revered monarchy with a film producer, Yutthalert Sippapark, offering his works and art to be screened at the site tonight.
Politics
Students mock Culture Ministry guidelines on how to talk to elders
As political differences continue to divide the generations, Thailand’s Culture Ministry has weighed in on the matter, issuing guidelines on how the younger generation should interact with their elders.
“Stand straight, hold hands below your waist, bow slightly. Do not stand too close or too far from pooyai. If receiving orders, stand straight, with arms by your side. In other situations, stand politely and do not cause annoyance or get in others’ way.”
PHOTO: Khaosod English
The Thai word, pooyai, generally means adult, but can also be used to signify those in authority or people who command respect based on their role in society. Unfortunately for the Culture Ministry, its Facebook post has been greeted with derision by the younger generation, with one student criticising its tone-deaf stance, which appears to ignore the current reality.
“The artwork and information really go together. Both are outdated.”
Another Facebook user shared a gif that recently went viral and shows an older woman slapping a student, suggesting the Culture Ministry has got its priorities wrong.
“Shouldn’t you be teaching pooyai first?”
The harsh reception to the guidelines echoes the response to two propaganda videos posted by the Thai government at the weekend. After receiving 99% “thumbs down” on You Tube, officials were forced to remove the videos.
For several weeks now, school students have held up the 3-fingered salute and used white ribbons in support of anti-government protests taking place around the country since mid-July. Many say they’ve had to deal with unfair retributionfrom teachers and the police, with at least one student accusing a teacher of physical assault.
Education
Don’t break the law, Thai education minister warns student protesters
The education minister is warning students to abide by the law when protesting. If they break the law, they can be arrested on campus, he says.
The grim advice comes from someone who has been there, done that. Back in 2014, Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan was arrested as a protest leader for the People’s Democratic Reform Committee.
Teepsuwan slipped in the warning during a forum on Thailand’s new education model he’s promoting which is planned to make big changes to the national curriculum. His comments on potential arrests were in response to the recent pro-democracy protests during high school flag ceremonies.
He says students should also refrain from disrespectful gestures. A report from the Thai Enquirer did not say if certain gestures could lead to arrest. The 3 finger salute, which is used in the movie “Hunger Games,” has been recognised as an anti-military symbol. Photos from daily high school flag ceremonies show crowds of students using the salute. Some student protesters also wore white bows to school, but say the ribbons were confiscated by police.
SOURCES: Thai Enquirer |Bangkok Post
Craig
October 3, 2020 at 10:43 am
Not taking responsibility is what occurs here. There’s always an excuse, doesn’t matter what happened. That’s life here.
Toby Andrews
October 3, 2020 at 10:48 am
If they believe those feeble excuses, every shoplifter in the SEVEN/ELEVEN will use them.
He is old and he killed his dog! SACK the bar steward.
Please publish the name of the school. If it is private, they can be boycotted.
Who wants to send a child to a school that employs a thug like this.