More reports of alleged student abuse, parents file complaint against teacher | The Thaiger

Thailand
More reports of alleged student abuse, parents file complaint against teacher
More reports of teachers allegedly abusing their students have come to light after a Nonthaburi teacher was caught on video pushing a kindergarten student to the floor, pulling a student across the floor and repeatedly hitting other students. Now more classroom videos of teachers allegedly abusing their students are being widely shared online as well as photos of children’s marks and injuries from the alleged abuse.
Meanwhile, the main Thonburi school, at the centre of the current allegations, has agreed to pay compensation, including refunding school fees, paying medical costs, and better screening and scrutiny of teaching staff.
The Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School teacher in Nonthaburi, a suburb north of Bangkok, faces charges of physical assault and violating the Child Protection Act. The incident also prompted an investigation into all 42 Sarasas private schools by the Office of the Private Education Commission. 34 out of the 42 schools have complaints filed against them, according to the Nation Thailand.
A nursery teacher in Nakhon Pathom, Central Thailand, is now under fire after classroom surveillance camera footage was released on the internet showing the teacher allegedly pitching a 3 year old boy. The boy cried and a photo of his hand shows the red marks that appeared to break through some of the skin. The boy’s parents filed a police complaint last month, but they say nothing has been done. Following the reports of the Sarasas teacher, the father shared a video of his son allegedly being pinched by the teacher
“We wish to pursue legal action against the teacher, but it has been a month since we filed the complaint and there is still no progress. The school staff visited us only once and said the teacher has been fired.”
The parents say their son had nightmares about the incident, waking up crying and saying his hand hurts. They say the boy didn’t want to go to the school anymore, so they stopped sending him.
In another case that has recently come to light, a pro-democracy activist Nuttaa Mahattana says she will sue a teacher who allegedly punished students by hitting their hands. The Nation Thailand says the slapping students hands is not a punishment allowed by the Education Ministry.
While the punishment has nothing to do with political views, the teacher allegedly said students were “very wicked” and “ungrateful” joining a pro-democracy demonstration at the school. A video of her comments was shared on social media.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
2 inmates escape from Krabi prison
Police are looking for 2 men who allegedly escaped from a prison in Krabi. The inmates allegedly cut an iron bar and exited through a window. The inmates were then able to climb over a barbed wire fence, using 3 blankets tied together as a rope for support.
Prison guards guess the men, 32 year old Arnon Denmad and 47 year old Monthon Kansaman, escaped sometime between 3am and 6am. The men were serving drug sentences at the Krabi prison. Reports do not say how much prison time the men had left or details about their crimes.
Police are reviewing surveillance camera footage in the area as well as at local bus station to see if the men fled on a bus out of town. Investigators are also reviewing the list of visitors to see who spoke with the men over the last 2 weeks.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Man arrested for fake immigration documents operation at Bangkok grocery store
A Burmese man was arrested after he allegedly faked work permit documents and stamps, operating at a produce shop in Bangkok near the Myanmar Embassy. After a number of cases involving Burmese migrants with fake visa documents and bogus stamps, immigration officers investigated the grocery store, posing as customers.
Many customers entering the grocery store didn’t buy vegetables and were seen exchanging documents, according to Thai media. After going undercover and collecting evidence, immigration officials arrested the Burmese man, Thai media reports as Ong, and 2 women allegedly involved in the scheme. They searched the property and found a large number of Myanmar passports and various kinds of stamps.
Ong allegedly admitted to producing fake immigration stamps, work permit applications and other immigration documents. He charged around 2,000 to 3,000 baht for his services, police say. Ong, who has lived in Thailand for a while and can read Thai, allegedly told police he acquired legal work permits and the proper documents, becoming familiar with the stamps and documents needed by immigration. He allegedly told police he copied immigration stamps as well as stamps from hospitals used on medical certificates.
Thai media says immigration police are now expanding their investigation to crack down on other operations producing fake visa documents and stamps.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Immigration police arrest 3 at Bangkok airport, 2 Thais allegedly had fake US visas
Thai immigration police arrested 3 people at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport after immigration officials checked their biometrics system. Police arrested 2 Thai nationals who were attempting to leave the country with fake United States visas and another Thai woman who was allegedly involved in a romance scam gang.
The Thai man and woman were caught while going through an immigration check at the airport. They say they each paid 50,000 baht for the visas, hoping to travel to America. They sent their passports to the visa seller and had set up a meeting to pick them up. Thai media did not give details on who was selling the visas. Police called the United States Embassy, confirming the visas are fake and no visas from the United States have been issued under the 2 names.
Immigration police also arrested a Thai woman allegedly involved in money laundering and a romance scam gang, according to Thai media. Reports don’t go into detail about the woman’s charges, but say she was allegedly involved in international crime and had an Interpol red notice. Immigration officials confirmed her location by checking the airport’s biometrics system.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
The Special Tourist Visa is now official and allows tourists in from October 1
Retiring army chief failed to fulfil promises of military reform after Korat mass shooting, critic says
Expat shift drives changes in Bangkok’s condo market
Buy a meal on a Thai Vietjet flight, get a 40% discount at a hotel
Suvarnabhumi Airport extension ready by April, capacity to increase by 15 million passengers
Police confiscate 300 kilos of marijuana in central Thailand drugs bust
More reports of alleged student abuse, parents file complaint against teacher
Thai Airways to provide flights to some international destinations this month
Has Thailand’s suicide rate increased due to Covid-19 restrictions? – VIDEO
Elderly man rescued from top of high voltage power pole in Pattaya – VIDEO
Contestant eliminated from Miss Universe Thailand after manager infiltrates organising committee
83% drop in foreign tourists expected by the end of 2020
Bangkok’s Khao San Road re-opening for local trade
Pro-democracy movement raises issues on LGBT and women’s rights
Thailand beaches may limit visitors until Covid-19 vaccine is available
Top 10 ways to avoid getting Dengue Fever
Visa amnesty runs to October 31 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
When did Bangkok have its ‘good old days’?
Top 10 things that changed in Thailand during the Covid outbreak
Quarantine could be reduced to 7 days from November, if border re-opening succeeds
The world’s Top 10 languages, spoken by native speakers
Thailand’s Special Tourist Visa to be approved tomorrow
Flights to nowhere. The latest ‘cunning plan’ by Thai Airways
Koh Chang resort sues American over bad review
Pattaya City council pushes for action against abandoned Waterfront condo project
Thai Chamber of Commerce urges visa amnesty to be extended after today’s deadline
Mother abandons 3 young children in their locked Bangkok room for 3 days
Covid task force calls for extension to Thailand’s emergency decree
Covid-19 deaths surpass 1 million whilst more reports emerge about former patients’ “brain fog”
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Trending
- Environment3 days ago
Top 10 ways to avoid getting Dengue Fever
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Visa amnesty runs to October 31 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Cambodia2 days ago
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
- Bangkok2 days ago
When did Bangkok have its ‘good old days’?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Top 10 things that changed in Thailand during the Covid outbreak
- World1 day ago
The world’s Top 10 languages, spoken by native speakers
- Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya City council pushes for action against abandoned Waterfront condo project
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 deaths surpass 1 million whilst more reports emerge about former patients’ “brain fog”