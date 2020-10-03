image
Connect with us

Thailand

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra had Covid-19 but has since recovered

The Thaiger

Published 

5 hours ago

 on 

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra had Covid-19 but has since recovered | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra, and current fugitive, was infected with Covid-19 but has since recovered. BBC Thai report that the former prime minister has recently returned to his Dubai home after an extended stint in hospital. Thaksin says that he only informed the people closest to him about the infection. His is now 71 years old.

“I was discharged from the hospital more than 20 days ago. I am fine now.”

Thaksin says his symptoms first became apparent in mid-August and his first test returned a positive result. He told BBC Thai that he was treated at a hospital in Dubai and then at the Cleveland Clinic in Abu Dhabi.

He eventually returned home on September 13 after a total of 7 tests during his extended treatment.

In July this year Thailand’s Supreme Court sentenced the former PM to 5 years in prison after finding him guilty of illegally owning shares in phone companies with government concessions, as well as conflict of interest, for changing concession fees and excise taxes to benefit his family’s company, Shin Corp. The court heard that Thaksin held a majority of shares, through proxies, in Shin Corp, which was granted an ‘anomolous’ concession by the state.

The case was suspended after Thaksin fled Thailand in 2006, but was revived after the proclamation of an organic law that allowed the court to hear the case in absentia. Thaksin claims the numerous cases against him have all been politically motivated.

And just this week, the Pheu Thai Party, the political party spun off early Thaksin-linked parties, this week chose a new executive board amid internal murmurings that the opposition was losing its way. The new executive includes a coterie of Shinawatra family supporters. Thaksin’s former wife has also become more prominent is recent press including some published photos of Potjaman Na Pombejra (Khunying Potjaman) with ‘prominent’ people.

After years of keeping a low profile, Potjaman stepped into the spotlight at a royal function in Bangkok 10 days ago which included an audience with HM King and Queen at the Dusit Palace. 2 days later, former Pheu Thai leader Sompong Amornvivat, chief strategist Sudarat Keyuraphan, and a handful of other key members tendered their resignations from their positions.

The new party executive is said to be concerned with the ‘radical’ demands of the current spate of student protests, which include calls for reform to the Thai monarchy. The former Pheu Thai executive were loosely supportive of the student protests. Earlier this week there was a swirl of Thai media speculation that Thaksin would be returning to the country, including a Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan scoffing the suggestion.

Thaksin and members of his family, including sister Yingluck Shinawatra, another former PM who was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment in 2017, still retain broad support in Thailand’s north and northeastern provinces.

SOURCE: BBC Thai | Bangkok Post | Thai Examiner

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Thai Farang

    October 3, 2020 at 9:16 am

    Thaksin was a legally elected Prime Minister of a sovereign country. His removal by force was an illegal act. Yingluck was a legally elected Prime Minister of a sovereign country. Her removal by force was an illegal act. The Law is capricious in Thailand.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Thailand

Chiang Mai students scammed into buying sold-out concert tickets

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

Chiang Mai students scammed into buying sold-out concert tickets | The Thaiger
A group of Chiang Mai students thought they were getting a good deal, but were scammed into buying sold-out concert tickets by an online ticket scalper. The 4 students, who remain unnamed, transferred almost 4,000 baht to a Twitter account, only later to be blocked by the account holder and losing their money.

The students thought they were buying the 950 baht tickets to the Chiang Yai Fest on November 20-22, but a Twitter scammer by the name of Num, took their money.

The students reported the incident to police while showing proof of their bank transfers.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Thailand

New police chief stops drink-driving checkpoints over corruption issues

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

New police chief stops drink-driving checkpoints over corruption issues | The Thaiger

Thailand’s new police chief has temporarily placed a stop on drink-driving checkpoints over alleged corruption issues in the police department. Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk made the announcement at a meeting yesterday, just a day after starting his new position.

“There must not be roadside examination. It must be done at a hospital. Above all so that people can have confidence that they will not be cheated. Until we can do that, we will set them at zero for now.”

The new police chief says that there had been “questions” raised about the reliability of testing for alcohol and the final test results following many complaints from people that had been wrongly charged and convicted. As a result, he was suspending the drink-driving checkpoints until “checks and balances” were in place to guarantee transparency.

Suwat has also ordered 5,000 CCTV cameras to be installed in Bangkok in the next 4 months, saying detectives can no longer make excuses about not having cameras capture police operations. He says gambling dens, online gambling or any buying of police positions will not be allowed as he wants all officers to be well-trained to combat the corruption issues that have made the Thai police infamous over the years.

One step is to remove overlapping police roles and hire more officers to patrol areas. Under Thai law, those charged with drunk driving face having their driver’s licenses suspended, up to 10 years in jail and/or a 200,000 baht fine. However, historically, police officers and the courts have been known to be lenient in upholding such laws by giving such law-breakers a suspended sentence. Such a suspension means drivers can get back on the roads without receiving any kind of punishment as long as they are not caught again.

The drink driving issue in Thailand is notorious for causing fatal accidents, with the WHO reporting that 26% of road deaths involve alcohol in the Kingdom.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Thailand

Teacher blames stress over dog killing for slapping student

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

Teacher blames stress over dog killing for slapping student | The Thaiger

A teacher in the northeastern Buriram province has reportedly blamed slapping a student on being stressed after killing a dog accidentally with his car. The teacher, who works at a famous school in the province, allegedly slapped Fuse, a grade 8 student, after he found him waiting to go on stage to sing for retired teachers. Fuse was reportedly confused about why the teacher slapped him as the teacher didn’t seem to know why the student was on stage.

“Why are you here, who let you come here, go back home.”

A fellow teacher saw the incident and told Fuse it was okay for him to go home for the day in which Fuse then reported his experience to his grandmother and aunt. The following day, the grandmother met with the school’s principal where it was promised that the problem would be addressed. As they were leaving the meeting, the teacher’s wife, who is also a teacher, talked to Fuse and his grandmother.

“Don’t be mad at the male teacher, he is stressed after accidentally driving into their dog at home. The teacher is also getting older.”

However, the teacher reportedly still has not contacted the family to apologise, leaving Fuse’s grandmother wanting to know why and for her grandson to receive an apology. The incident, which occurred on September 30, is the latest to be publicised after a recent string of incidents have been reported around the country, including a female teacherin Nonthaburi who was seen on CCTV pushing down a kindergarten student during class and dragging him around on the floor.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2

Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 days ago

Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1

Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 days ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts4 days ago

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29

Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28 | The Thaiger
Thailand5 days ago

Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28

Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24

Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23

Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket &#8220;in a coma&#8221;| September 22 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22

Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020

Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18

Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020

Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020

Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15 | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15

7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico | The Thaiger
World3 months ago

7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending