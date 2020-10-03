Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra had Covid-19 but has since recovered | The Thaiger

Thailand
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra had Covid-19 but has since recovered
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra, and current fugitive, was infected with Covid-19 but has since recovered. BBC Thai report that the former prime minister has recently returned to his Dubai home after an extended stint in hospital. Thaksin says that he only informed the people closest to him about the infection. His is now 71 years old.
“I was discharged from the hospital more than 20 days ago. I am fine now.”
Thaksin says his symptoms first became apparent in mid-August and his first test returned a positive result. He told BBC Thai that he was treated at a hospital in Dubai and then at the Cleveland Clinic in Abu Dhabi.
He eventually returned home on September 13 after a total of 7 tests during his extended treatment.
In July this year Thailand’s Supreme Court sentenced the former PM to 5 years in prison after finding him guilty of illegally owning shares in phone companies with government concessions, as well as conflict of interest, for changing concession fees and excise taxes to benefit his family’s company, Shin Corp. The court heard that Thaksin held a majority of shares, through proxies, in Shin Corp, which was granted an ‘anomolous’ concession by the state.
The case was suspended after Thaksin fled Thailand in 2006, but was revived after the proclamation of an organic law that allowed the court to hear the case in absentia. Thaksin claims the numerous cases against him have all been politically motivated.
And just this week, the Pheu Thai Party, the political party spun off early Thaksin-linked parties, this week chose a new executive board amid internal murmurings that the opposition was losing its way. The new executive includes a coterie of Shinawatra family supporters. Thaksin’s former wife has also become more prominent is recent press including some published photos of Potjaman Na Pombejra (Khunying Potjaman) with ‘prominent’ people.
After years of keeping a low profile, Potjaman stepped into the spotlight at a royal function in Bangkok 10 days ago which included an audience with HM King and Queen at the Dusit Palace. 2 days later, former Pheu Thai leader Sompong Amornvivat, chief strategist Sudarat Keyuraphan, and a handful of other key members tendered their resignations from their positions.
The new party executive is said to be concerned with the ‘radical’ demands of the current spate of student protests, which include calls for reform to the Thai monarchy. The former Pheu Thai executive were loosely supportive of the student protests. Earlier this week there was a swirl of Thai media speculation that Thaksin would be returning to the country, including a Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan scoffing the suggestion.
Thaksin and members of his family, including sister Yingluck Shinawatra, another former PM who was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment in 2017, still retain broad support in Thailand’s north and northeastern provinces.
SOURCE: BBC Thai | Bangkok Post | Thai ExaminerKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
Chiang Mai students scammed into buying sold-out concert tickets
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
New police chief stops drink-driving checkpoints over corruption issues
Thailand’s new police chief has temporarily placed a stop on drink-driving checkpoints over alleged corruption issues in the police department. Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk made the announcement at a meeting yesterday, just a day after starting his new position.
“There must not be roadside examination. It must be done at a hospital. Above all so that people can have confidence that they will not be cheated. Until we can do that, we will set them at zero for now.”
The new police chief says that there had been “questions” raised about the reliability of testing for alcohol and the final test results following many complaints from people that had been wrongly charged and convicted. As a result, he was suspending the drink-driving checkpoints until “checks and balances” were in place to guarantee transparency.
Suwat has also ordered 5,000 CCTV cameras to be installed in Bangkok in the next 4 months, saying detectives can no longer make excuses about not having cameras capture police operations. He says gambling dens, online gambling or any buying of police positions will not be allowed as he wants all officers to be well-trained to combat the corruption issues that have made the Thai police infamous over the years.
One step is to remove overlapping police roles and hire more officers to patrol areas. Under Thai law, those charged with drunk driving face having their driver’s licenses suspended, up to 10 years in jail and/or a 200,000 baht fine. However, historically, police officers and the courts have been known to be lenient in upholding such laws by giving such law-breakers a suspended sentence. Such a suspension means drivers can get back on the roads without receiving any kind of punishment as long as they are not caught again.
The drink driving issue in Thailand is notorious for causing fatal accidents, with the WHO reporting that 26% of road deaths involve alcohol in the Kingdom.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Teacher blames stress over dog killing for slapping student
A teacher in the northeastern Buriram province has reportedly blamed slapping a student on being stressed after killing a dog accidentally with his car. The teacher, who works at a famous school in the province, allegedly slapped Fuse, a grade 8 student, after he found him waiting to go on stage to sing for retired teachers. Fuse was reportedly confused about why the teacher slapped him as the teacher didn’t seem to know why the student was on stage.
“Why are you here, who let you come here, go back home.”
A fellow teacher saw the incident and told Fuse it was okay for him to go home for the day in which Fuse then reported his experience to his grandmother and aunt. The following day, the grandmother met with the school’s principal where it was promised that the problem would be addressed. As they were leaving the meeting, the teacher’s wife, who is also a teacher, talked to Fuse and his grandmother.
“Don’t be mad at the male teacher, he is stressed after accidentally driving into their dog at home. The teacher is also getting older.”
However, the teacher reportedly still has not contacted the family to apologise, leaving Fuse’s grandmother wanting to know why and for her grandson to receive an apology. The incident, which occurred on September 30, is the latest to be publicised after a recent string of incidents have been reported around the country, including a female teacherin Nonthaburi who was seen on CCTV pushing down a kindergarten student during class and dragging him around on the floor.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
UPDATE: Trump now moved to hospital after Covid diagnosis
Chiang Mai students scammed into buying sold-out concert tickets
New police chief stops drink-driving checkpoints over corruption issues
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
Teacher blames stress over dog killing for slapping student
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra had Covid-19 but has since recovered
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
BTS release ‘Be’ on November 20, their production company valued at US$4 billion
Thailand’s first seaplane looks towards commercial production
Man wanted on murder charge killed in police shootout
Man allegedly abducted ex-girlfriend, posted photos of her handcuffed
60 Burmese test negative for Covid-19 after contact with infected teen at border district
UPDATE: US President Trump and Melania test positive for Covid-19
Justice Minister proposes releasing chronically ill inmates to reduce prison overcrowding
US President Trump tests positive for Covid-19, reported to be “well”
Top 10 ways to avoid getting Dengue Fever
Visa amnesty runs to October 31 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
When did Bangkok have its ‘good old days’?
Top 10 things that changed in Thailand during the Covid outbreak
The world’s Top 10 languages, spoken by native speakers
Thailand’s Special Tourist Visa to be approved tomorrow
Pattaya City council pushes for action against abandoned Waterfront condo project
Koh Chang resort sues American over bad review
Covid-19 deaths surpass 1 million whilst more reports emerge about former patients’ “brain fog”
Alcohol ban for the end of Buddhist Lent this Friday
Mother abandons 3 young children in their locked Bangkok room for 3 days
Get a new stamp! Foreigners on a current 30 day visa extension can stay until November 30
Nonthaburi teacher allegedly beat students, witnesses may face charges -VIDEO
Update on rumoured extension of Thailand’s visa amnesty
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Visa amnesty runs to October 31 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Bangkok4 days ago
When did Bangkok have its ‘good old days’?
- World3 days ago
The world’s Top 10 languages, spoken by native speakers
- Thailand4 days ago
Get a new stamp! Foreigners on a current 30 day visa extension can stay until November 30
- South3 days ago
The man who wrote the bad reviews for Koh Chang’s Sea View Resort has a criminal record
- Bangkok4 days ago
Foreign teachers checked by immigration at Sarasas school after alleged student abuse
- Tourism4 days ago
The first tourists to arrive next week on the Special Tourist Visa
- Business2 days ago
Thai Airways to provide flights to some international destinations this month
Thai Farang
October 3, 2020 at 9:16 am
Thaksin was a legally elected Prime Minister of a sovereign country. His removal by force was an illegal act. Yingluck was a legally elected Prime Minister of a sovereign country. Her removal by force was an illegal act. The Law is capricious in Thailand.