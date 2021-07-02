Father commits suicide after daughter dies of Covid

An octogenarian father jumped off his condominium in Bangkok not long after his daughter had died of Covid. He jumped either last night or early this morning.

Early this morning, police discovered 84 year old Peng Ki’s body in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district after he jumped to his death. His daughter’s body, 57 year old Pranee was found in a bed in their house.

Police say Pranee died from Covid.

Releatives of the deceased said to police that Pranee was unable to get a bed in a hospital.

Thailand has been battling bed shortages, with patients dying while they wait for a bed, field hospitals being ordered to be erected, ICU beds full at Bangkok’s Siriraj Hospital, and doctors taking pictures of the snaking lines of people waiting for beds outside of Ramathibodi Hospital.

#KillerGovernment was trending on Twitter this morning in response to the inhabitants of Thailand’s ire at the governments handling of Covid.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok

