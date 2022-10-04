Tangmo defendant repays vow with 5-metre Ultraman figure

A defendant from the Tangmo case, Tanupat “Por’’ Lerttaweewit, repaid a vow he made at a famous temple in the southern part of Thailand by offering a 5-metre Ultraman figure.

Thai netizens believe he made a wish related to the Tangmo case after Tangmo’s mother agreed to accept compensation and dropped murder charges.

The Kom Chad Luek platform reported that one of the defendants, the owner of the speedboat, Tanupat “Por’’ Lerttaweewit, travelled to Wat Chedi in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat yesterday to make an offering.

According to the platform’s report, Por posted a picture of the offering at the temple on his Instagram account – the 5-metre Ultraman figure.

In the caption, Por wrote, “The one and only one in the world, the 5 metres high Ultraman figure with!”

As stated in the caption, Por went to Wat Chedi two years ago to wish on Ai Khai (the famous boy ghost) and promised to give the ghost an Ultraman figure if his wish came true.

Many netizens believed the wish was related to the Tangmo case while others said it must be something else as he made the wish two years before the incident happened.

Tangmo’s mother, Panida Siriyuthyothin, agreed to accept compensation from the six defendants two weeks ago. Tangmo’s mother will receive 400,000 baht cash, a 1.6 million baht cheque, and 30,000 baht a month for the next 20 years.

Aside from the compensation stated in the court document, the mother also received a pair of pearl earrings worth 50,000 baht from the defendants as an additional gift.

The case is still ongoing and the court will examine the evidence again on December 22 at 9am.

