Connect with us

Bangkok

Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7

Published

 on 

As the Thai capital prepares for another torrential downpour, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) requested that companies allow employees to work from home where possible from October 5 – 7.

“City-dwellers prepare for another period of heavy rain. Be wary of certain areas which are prone to flooding. Heavy rain is expected from now until October 7. We ask for cooperation from companies to allow employees to either work from home or return from home early where possible to ease the burden on transportation.”

Last night, deep floods on Chaeng Wattana Road caused traffic to come to a standstill. Paramedics were forced to abandon their ambulances and push patients to hospitals on stretchers on foot through the water.

Working from home will reduce the risk of traffic jams and improve accessibility to hospitals.

The military is preparing to deploy personnel and vehicles to help anyone stranded in the floods. The military is also laying out two million sandbags in potential flood zones around the city.

If you are affected by the flooding and need urgent assistance, contact the Thai Government’s English-speaking Tourist Police, who can be reached nationwide by dialling 1155.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World2 hours ago

Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week
Thailand3 hours ago

Tangmo defendant repays vow with 5-metre Ultraman figure
Bangkok3 hours ago

Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Prime minister’s achievements since coming back to the office
Best of4 hours ago

Revealed: the best rooftop bars in the world
Thailand4 hours ago

Father & 2 year old son shot in Chiang Mai
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya4 hours ago

Officials predict over 100,000 people at Pattaya International Fireworks Festival
Thailand4 hours ago

Six-legged golden frog brings good fortune in northern Thailand
Tourism4 hours ago

British Embassy Bangkok to hold a conference on tourism safety and security
Thailand4 hours ago

Mother seeks justice after a monk slapped her son
Expats5 hours ago

Bangkok ranked one of top 5 expat cities
Thailand5 hours ago

Woman abandons home after police ignore four burglaries
Thailand5 hours ago

VIDEO: Brave citizens save delivery driver swept away by floods in northeast Thailand
Chiang Mai5 hours ago

Chiang Mai wakes up to a flooded city district
World6 hours ago

Japanese warned to take cover over North Korea missile test
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending