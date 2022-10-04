Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7

As the Thai capital prepares for another torrential downpour, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) requested that companies allow employees to work from home where possible from October 5 – 7.

“City-dwellers prepare for another period of heavy rain. Be wary of certain areas which are prone to flooding. Heavy rain is expected from now until October 7. We ask for cooperation from companies to allow employees to either work from home or return from home early where possible to ease the burden on transportation.”

Last night, deep floods on Chaeng Wattana Road caused traffic to come to a standstill. Paramedics were forced to abandon their ambulances and push patients to hospitals on stretchers on foot through the water.

Working from home will reduce the risk of traffic jams and improve accessibility to hospitals.

The military is preparing to deploy personnel and vehicles to help anyone stranded in the floods. The military is also laying out two million sandbags in potential flood zones around the city.

If you are affected by the flooding and need urgent assistance, contact the Thai Government’s English-speaking Tourist Police, who can be reached nationwide by dialling 1155.