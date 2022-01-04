Connect with us

Central Thailand

Monks caught drinking alcohol on New Year’s Day say they were honouring ancestors

Three Buddhist monks are facing expulsion from monkhood after they were caught drinking alcohol on New Year’s Day, which is a violation of their rules. Apparently, locals gave rice whiskey to the temple as an offering to their ancestors, but a monk says they drank the alcohol as a way to “deliver the alcohol to the dead people.”

Residents called the local police in the central province Kamphaeng Phet, concerned that the monks were partying and drinking alcohol. Although no alcohol bottles were found, the police sensed a strong smell of alcohol. Officers say alcohol was also detected during alcohol breath tests.

A monk, identified as Arpat, denied drinking alcohol, but police say he later admitted, saying they drank the whiskey to deliver the alcohol to those who had died and didn’t think it would be against the monastic norms.

“We drank this whiskey in order to deliver alcohol to those dead people, we were doing a good thing by blessing their ancestors and thought this would not violate the rules of being a monk.”

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Recent comments:
image
Dedinbed
2022-01-04 13:54
8 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Apparently, locals gave rice whiskey to the temple as an offering to their ancestors, Best not make that a habit .. 9 minutes ago, Thaiger said: but a monk says they drank the alcohol…
image
kalyan
2022-01-04 14:09
Shame shame ! People will loose faith on this Buddhist Monks . This is a fall an religion where there are not having to set of rules, good governance, validation of people from time to time. Luckily local offer only…
image
Bluesofa
2022-01-04 14:13
13 minutes ago, Stardust said: a monk says they drank the alcohol as a way to “deliver the alcohol to the dead people.” We had the incredible bullshitting man: Now we have the incredible bullshitting monk.
image
Sirius
2022-01-04 16:20
I’ll raise a glass if single malt to my late father tonight.
image
Jason
2022-01-04 16:35
We've all had a tough year...even the monks!!!

Trending