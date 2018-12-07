Tail-rotor control failure linked to Vichai helicopter crash | The Thaiger

People
Tail-rotor control failure linked to Vichai helicopter crash
A British investigation centered on the helicopter of the late Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanprabha, reports that his helicopter had spun and lost control only moments after clearing the stadium’s roof.
The investigation found that the blue and white helicopter was used for most home matches as Vichai would always land and take off from the centre.
The report indicates that a castellated nut securing the control shaft to the helicopters tail rotor had became disconnected, rendering the pilot’s control of the helicopter useless which caused the system to fail. The chopper had already completed four successful flights on October 27 before its last ill-fated attempt.
The shocking incident left Leicester in mourning, as Vichai had become a local legend, as it was during his ownership that the small football team took the English Premiership by storm securing their first and only championship.
Britain’s Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) is further probing and prioritising the cause of the disconnected pedals.
In Europe aviation safety authorities have found no other problem to date among all other helicopters of the same model, following their orders of mandatory checks.
Have something to say? Scroll down to leave a comment, or visit our Thaiger Thailand Q&A Forum to discuss people, events, to-do and more with the local community.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand.
People
Remembering King Bhumibol, the musician
In remembrance of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Thaiger is proud to share one of His Majesty’s many talents, his musical prowess.
A renown Jazz musician, he started at age ten with the clarinet and, due to his talent, learned to play the saxophone and trumpet as well.
Late in his life he jammed alongside some of the jazz greats from the 50’s and 60s – Benny Goodman, Lionel Hampton, Stan Getz and Jack Teagarden.
King Bhumibol was also praised for his original compositions with included various genres, as well as traditional Thai music. He wrote, arranged and performed on many of his tracks.
Today, in memory of King Bhumibol’s numerous musical talents, we share with you his first original recording from 1946 at the age of 18.
‘Candlelight Blues’ is a 24-bar blues song composed by King Bhumibol with lyrics by Assoc. Prof Sodsai Pantoomkomol.
Bangkok
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
The Thaiger is very proud of local girl Anni Flynn on her defending of the World Flowboarding Championship, held recently in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. We caught up with her at SurfHouse Phuket…
People
Phuket’s world champion flow-boarder is back in town
Annissa Flynn, Phuket’s young surf star, has done it again by retaining her world title in the arena of flow-boarding.
‘Anni’ won through in the final using her well-honed skillset of wake-boarding, surfing and skateboarding to put together three winning runs at the FlowRider FLOW Tour World Flowboarding Championships, hosted by Surf House Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.
Annissa is happy to be back home (Phuket) and is back practicing at her favorite place, Kata Beach and the SurfHouse Phuket hoping for some last good waves before the high season finally arrives.
We asked Annissa what she was looking forward to and she said “Lots of support from the Thai Government for the upcoming Olympics in Japan 2020.”
Annissa is sponsored by Roxy Thailand, Mak Flow, Surf House Phuket and SUNOVER surfboards.
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Phew! Police report there is no prostitution or drugs in Walking Street
Visa-fee waiver for 21 countries as tourism slump sparks panic
E-cigarettes and vaping to be legalised in Thailand
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Australian sentenced to death in Thailand on drug smuggling charges
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Thailand’s Seniors are world’s most active Airbnb hosts and guests
Tail-rotor control failure linked to Vichai helicopter crash
Young dolphin died from natural causes
Thailand meets its emissions target as richer nations fail
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
“Kayaking for Chao Phraya” – anti river-dumping campaign
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
Political parties boycotting todays meeting are ‘trouble makers’
Free Wi-Fi available at 30 BTS stations in Bangkok
VIDEO: Seven injured – Surin Fair fireworks goes wrong
Hot Air Balloon ‘crash’ story was a lot of hot air
Soldier and partner assault police in Walking Street brawl
Man arrested with drugs at Phuket Checkpoint
Rolling out the e-visas – cutting time in immigration queues
Two workers’ camps go up in flames within four hours
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Phuket3 days ago
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
-
Southeast Asia3 days ago
Russian model becomes Queen of Malaysia after marrying Muslim king
-
Opinion3 days ago
December 4 – Thailand’s national day of shame
-
Thai Life3 days ago
How much should you be paid working in Thailand?
-
Phuket3 days ago
Eight Phuket monks defrocked after testing positive for drugs
-
Phang Nga4 days ago
Lost and found – 64 year old French tourist
-
Thailand4 days ago
Full steam ahead for the Thai high-speed railway
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Even Chris Hemsworth hates Bangkok traffic
You must be logged in to post a comment Login