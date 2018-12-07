Tail-rotor control failure linked to Vichai helicopter crash | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Tail-rotor control failure linked to Vichai helicopter crash

A British investigation centered on the helicopter of the late Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanprabha, reports that his helicopter had spun and lost control only moments after clearing the stadium’s roof.

The investigation found that the blue and white helicopter was used for most home matches as Vichai would always land and take off from the centre.

The report indicates that a castellated nut securing the control shaft to the helicopters tail rotor had became disconnected, rendering the pilot’s control of the helicopter useless which caused the system to fail. The chopper had already completed four successful flights on October 27 before its last ill-fated attempt.

The shocking incident left Leicester in mourning, as Vichai had become a local legend, as it was during his ownership that the small football team took the English Premiership by storm securing their first and only championship.

Britain’s Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) is further probing and prioritising the cause of the disconnected pedals.

In Europe aviation safety authorities have found no other problem to date among all other helicopters of the same model, following their orders of mandatory checks.

Remembering King Bhumibol, the musician

December 5, 2018

King Bhumibol playing saxophone with his son, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

In remembrance of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Thaiger is proud to share one of His Majesty’s many talents, his musical prowess.

A renown Jazz musician, he started at age ten with the clarinet and, due to his talent, learned to play the saxophone and trumpet as well.

Late in his life he jammed alongside some of the jazz greats from the 50’s and 60s – Benny Goodman, Lionel Hampton, Stan Getz and Jack Teagarden.

King Bhumibol was also praised for his original compositions with included various genres, as well as traditional Thai music. He wrote, arranged and performed on many of his tracks.

Today, in memory of King Bhumibol’s numerous musical talents, we share with you his first original recording from 1946 at the age of 18.

‘Candlelight Blues’ is a 24-bar blues song composed by King Bhumibol with lyrics by Assoc. Prof Sodsai Pantoomkomol.

Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion

November 27, 2018

The Thaiger is very proud of local girl Anni Flynn on her defending of the World Flowboarding Championship, held recently in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. We caught up with her at SurfHouse Phuket…

Phuket’s world champion flow-boarder is back in town

November 24, 2018

Annissa Flynn, Phuket’s young surf star, has done it again by retaining her world title in the arena of flow-boarding.

‘Anni’ won through in the final using her well-honed skillset of wake-boarding, surfing and skateboarding to put together three winning runs at the FlowRider FLOW Tour World Flowboarding Championships, hosted by Surf House Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Annissa is happy to be back home (Phuket) and is back practicing at her favorite place, Kata Beach and the SurfHouse Phuket hoping for some last good waves before the high season finally arrives.

We asked Annissa what she was looking forward to and she said “Lots of support from the Thai Government for the upcoming Olympics in Japan 2020.”

Annissa is sponsored by Roxy Thailand, Mak Flow, Surf House Phuket and SUNOVER surfboards.

