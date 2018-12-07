Young dolphin died from natural causes | The Thaiger

Phuket
Young dolphin died from natural causes
PHOTOS: ThaiWhales
No plastics were found inside the injured Striped Dolphin found at Nai Yang Beach last week. The young dolphin died Wednesday following efforts to save it.
Read more about the sad death of this small dolphin HERE.
ThaiWhales is reporting that both Thais and foreign volunteers were working 24 hours a day to save the dolphin which was named as ‘Binlady’ (means beautiful lady from heaven), since it was rescued from the northern Phuket beach.
The dolphin was weak when found and its condition continued to deteriorate despite efforts to save it. Veterinarians tried to feed Binlady and provided veterinary treatment but the dolphin was too sick and officials believe it was found too late to save.
The autopsy results show that Binlady died of natural causes. No plastics or other foreign materials were found inside its stomach. Attending vets say its lymph nodes had become infected and affected the dolphin’s lungs, chest, liver and intestines.
Phang Nga
Man arrested with drugs at Phuket Checkpoint
A man has been arrested at the main Phuket Checkpoint with 60,000 methamphetamine pills and one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine.
The Tha Chat Chai Police and Phang Nga Provincial Police arrested 28 year old Kitti ‘Uat’ Pueanrak from Phang Nga on Tuesday. Police seized 60,000 methamphetamine pills and one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine at the Tha Chat Chai Checkpoint at the top of the island.
Police have followed up on this case with a further investigation. Phang Nga Police have now also arrested 35 year old Aphichart ‘Deaw’ Kotsap in Phang Nga. Police 38,000 methamphetamine pills and two kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.
Then Phang Nga Police arrested 34 year old Manit ‘Base’ Promjan in Phang Nga. This time they seized 44,000 methamphetamine pills .
All have been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.
Phuket
Two workers’ camps go up in flames within four hours
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket, Khun Patong8144 and The Thaiger
There have been two separate fires today, in different areas in Phuket. At this stage The Thaiger believes that both were Burmese workers’ living accommodation, or work camps.
There has been no immediate reaction from police about any connection between the two fires, both at workers camps within four hours of each other.
This is how events unfolded this morning…
Fire in Kathu
Posted by The Thaiger on Wednesday, December 5, 2018
Full story about the Kathu fire HERE.
And then just after noon, news of the second fire in Paklok…
“Around noon a fire started at another workers’ camp, this time in Paklok. The fire is under control. It is the second fire at worker camps today. This morning a fire destroyed an accommodation camp in Kathu between 7-8am.”
Phuket
Fire destroys workers’ camp in Kathu
A fire completely destroyed a workers’ camp in Kathu this morning. No injuries were reported.
Kathu Police were notified about the incident at a the accommodation in Soi See Kor at 7.10am.
Police and rescue workers, along with firefighters with four fire engines, arrived at the two storey building where there were 40 rooms, to find the building well ablaze. It took about half an hour to control the fire.
The Kathu Police say that no one was in the building at the time as they had already headed to work. Police confirmed that there were no injuries. The building was only 100 metres from a larger residential area.
Police are now investigating the causes whilst the damage costs are being assessed. At this stage police believe it could have been an electrical short cut.
