Jon “Bones” Jones the GOAT of MMA is coming to Bangkok

Image via High Life Management

High Life Management, established only a few years ago has been delivering some of the world’s biggest stars to Thailand, including Tyson Fury, Ricky Hatton, Paul Gascoigne, and now the baddest man on the planet, Jon Jones.

Jon Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists ever. He is not only the current UFC Heavyweight Champion of the World but also holds a former 2 x Light Heavyweight Champion title and is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in UFC history. A renowned mixed martial artist celebrated for his achievements in the UFC, where he has been a dominant force in the light heavyweight division, he’s also known for his exceptional skills and innovative fighting style. Jones has captivated fans worldwide, earning a reputation as one of the sport’s greatest fighters.

On Thursday 22nd February, you have the chance to meet the champion at Escape Rooftop, Emquartier, Bangkok.

You can either join the Meet & Greet session (priced at 3000 baht) or the VIP Party with limited guests (priced at 20,000 baht).

The Meet & Greet session which begins at 7 pm includes a professional photo and the VIP Party of limited guests, including free flow and the chance to hang out with the Heavyweight Champion.

Purchase your tickets through Megatix or contact High Life Management directly:

https://megatix.in.th/events/jon-bones-jones

https://www.facebook.com/highlifethai

Follow us on :













https://www.instagram.com/highlifethai/

Press Release