One dead, one injured as pickup truck overturns in Chachoengsao; driver missing

Picture courtesy of Khaosod

A pickup truck overturned and submerged in a water-filled ditch in Chachoengsao province, leaving one person dead and another injured. The incident occurred around 9.40pm yerterday, near the Sor. Prapasilp company on Chachoengsao–Suvarnabhumi Road. A third individual initially reported to be part of the group, has yet to be found.

At the accident site, a white Mitsubishi Triton pickup registered in Chachoengsao was discovered upside down in a roadside ditch. The truck’s cabin was submerged, with approximately 50% of it underwater. Emergency services rescued one injured passenger, identified as San Nontle, 41 years old, from inside the vehicle. Another person, later confirmed as Sak was found dead beneath the truck’s overturned rear.

According to San, the three individuals had just had a meal together and were on their way back to the construction workers’ camp near the Robinson department store in Chachoengsao. He claimed to have been a passenger in the backseat, with the driver being Suwit Chanapan, 41 years old, and another man named Sak sitting beside the driver. However, following a thorough search of the accident scene, the third person mentioned by San could not be found, reported Khaosod.

San confirmed that the deceased was Sak and not Suwit, prompting police to search a 200-metre radius around the accident site for the missing driver. Authorities are also planning to visit the living quarters of the individuals involved to verify whether Suwit had already returned or not. Further investigation is needed to determine the truth behind the conflicting information provided by San.

The accident location was en route to Bangkok, rather than towards the workers’ residence near the Robinson department store, as previously claimed by San. So far, only two people have been accounted for, contrary to San’s statements, raising suspicion about the incident and warranting further police enquiries.