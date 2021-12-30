Connect with us

Thailand

Superspreader Omicron cluster may lead to 30,000 daily Covid-19 infections

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Omicron will likely create a big spike in Covid-19 infections in the coming months.

Thailand will likely see a surge in Covid-19 infections in the coming weeks as health authorities have classified the Omicron variant cluster in Kalasin as a superspreader event. The outbreak was identified on Christmas Eve in the Northeastern province and proliferated out to hundreds of infections sprawling throughout 11 provinces.

The cluster was traced to a couple returning from Belgium and visiting markets, bars and concerts before testing positive for Covid-19 and the Omicron variant. One of the bars the couple attended was singled out as having poor ventilation and being packed without Covid-19 safety measures like social distancing and mask-wearing.

Department of Disease Control Director-General Control Dr Opas Karnkawinpong is advising people to act with extreme caution and avoid places that are not following Covid-19 safety regulations.

“During the New Year, if you visit any place and it does not look safe, just don’t go.”

Covid-19 had been minimal in Thailand throughout 2020, but with the emergence of the Delta variant, the country was engulfed in infections, with daily new cases peaking in August well above 20,000. In the past week, daily infections have fallen all the way to 2,500 per day, but the Ministry of Health has a bleak forecast for the coming months, predicting spikes in Omicron variant leading to numbers as high as, or even higher, than the August peak figures.

Authorities have already tightened restrictions, suspending the Test & Go programme for international travellers and reinstating quarantines, though with Omicron already transmitting locally, it may not have as strong an effect as the government hopes for. Prediction models suggest that daily infections could hit up to 30,000 cases per day and deaths could climb to 160 people each day by March.

The Ministry of Public Health hopes that with preventative measures like more vaccination and testing as well as people practising social distancing and mask-wearing constantly, those numbers could be cut in half and peak sooner, topping out in February at 14,000 daily infections and less than 60 deaths per day.

SOURCE: Reuters

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I am looking to:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 hours ago

Superspreader Omicron cluster may lead to 30,000 daily Covid-19 infections
Phuket4 hours ago

92 Phuket Sandbox, Test & Go travellers positive for Covid, tests to determine variant
Thailand5 hours ago

Transport Minister launches measure for random ATK tests on train and bus passengers
Sponsored1 day ago

AZURA Restaurant offering New Year’s Day brunch

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand news today | Samui urges government to reconsider entry schemes
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 3,037 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand9 hours ago

Cryptocurrency ban in China fuels Thailand’s crypto mining boom
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket11 hours ago

Russians the top demographic in Phuket, will likely remain so
Thailand11 hours ago

Prachuap Khiri Khan, Koh Samui beaches have the cleanest water
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Thai Health Ministry refutes claim that cloth masks don’t protect against Omicron
North East12 hours ago

Officials blame Kalasin bar for Omicron spread, poor disease prevention measures
Thailand12 hours ago

Thailand News Update | Omicron variant spreading rapidly in Thailand
Koh Samui13 hours ago

Samui businesses call for Test & Go to be reinstated and to be included in sandbox
Crime13 hours ago

Wife of tycoon jailed for killing protected wildlife pleads for him to be hospitalised
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Omicron variant spreading rapidly, infections highest in Bangkok, North-East
Video13 hours ago

Thailand Omicron infections rapidly rise & payouts for nightlife workers | GMT
Thailand4 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending