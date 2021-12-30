92 Phuket Sandbox, Test & Go travellers positive for Covid, tests to determine variant

Phuket’s Public Health doctor, Kusak Kukieatsak, says the Covid-19 test results for 92 travellers who recently entered the country from overseas are being examined to determine if they are infected with the Omicron variant. The doctor added that he believes most of the results will come back positive for the mutated strain. The travellers tested positive for Covid-19 after entering Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox and Test & Go programmes.

Kusak told Thai media that around 3,500 – 4,500 travellers arrive on the island each day with around 20 to 30 of them testing positive for Covid-19. Most of the cases have been detected in the mandatory on-arrival RT-PCR test. When a positive case is found, the result is sent to a lab to determine the variant. The follow-up test takes seven to 10 days.

SOURCE: Thairath