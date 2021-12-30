Connect with us

Phuket

92 Phuket Sandbox, Test & Go travellers positive for Covid, tests to determine variant

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Photo via the Royal Thai Government

Phuket’s Public Health doctor, Kusak Kukieatsak, says the Covid-19 test results for 92 travellers who recently entered the country from overseas are being examined to determine if they are infected with the Omicron variant. The doctor added that he believes most of the results will come back positive for the mutated strain. The travellers tested positive for Covid-19 after entering Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox and Test & Go programmes.

Kusak told Thai media that around 3,500 – 4,500 travellers arrive on the island each day with around 20 to 30 of them testing positive for Covid-19. Most of the cases have been detected in the mandatory on-arrival RT-PCR test. When a positive case is found, the result is sent to a lab to determine the variant. The follow-up test takes seven to 10 days.

SOURCE: Thairath

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I am looking to:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Stonker
2021-12-30 19:11
A good start to the holiday - STAY AT HOME!!!!!
image
Rain
2021-12-30 19:18
4 minutes ago, Stonker said: A good start to the holiday - STAY AT HOME!!!!! Yeah. The only ones coming at all are those that have business or reside here. Any trafficked holidaymakers/tourists, of the last month, have dwindled considerably…
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket29 mins ago

92 Phuket Sandbox, Test & Go travellers positive for Covid, tests to determine variant
Thailand1 hour ago

Transport Minister launches measure for random ATK tests on train and bus passengers
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand news today | Samui urges government to reconsider entry schemes
Sponsored1 day ago

AZURA Restaurant offering New Year’s Day brunch

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 3,037 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand6 hours ago

Cryptocurrency ban in China fuels Thailand’s crypto mining boom
Phuket7 hours ago

Russians the top demographic in Phuket, will likely remain so
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand8 hours ago

Prachuap Khiri Khan, Koh Samui beaches have the cleanest water
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Thai Health Ministry refutes claim that cloth masks don’t protect against Omicron
North East8 hours ago

Officials blame Kalasin bar for Omicron spread, poor disease prevention measures
Thailand8 hours ago

Thailand News Update | Omicron variant spreading rapidly in Thailand
Koh Samui9 hours ago

Samui businesses call for Test & Go to be reinstated and to be included in sandbox
Crime9 hours ago

Wife of tycoon jailed for killing protected wildlife pleads for him to be hospitalised
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Omicron variant spreading rapidly, infections highest in Bangkok, North-East
Video10 hours ago

Thailand Omicron infections rapidly rise & payouts for nightlife workers | GMT
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Omicron infections in Thailand up to 729
Thailand4 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending