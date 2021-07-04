Connect with us

Thailand

Sunday COVID Update: 5,916 new infections, news briefs

Thaiger

Published

 on 

PHOTO: AP

Sunday morning the public health department has announced 5,916 new infections and 44 Covid-related deaths. 39 of the total are attributed to Thai prisons.

The report indicates a stabilisation of numbers after 3 days hovering around the 6,000-per-day level of new cases. But Sundays often return lower-than-usual reports (let’s hope we’re wrong on that today).

Around the world the drastic drop in new daily cases since the middle of April has now flattened out and is starting to trend upward again, although the trend of daily death stats continues to fall. The number of deaths from the Coronavirus pandemic will cross the 4 million threshold during this next week if trends continue. Around the world there has now been 184,215,590 Covid-19 cases since the start of January 2020.

The top 10 countries for newly-reported infections in the past 24 hours below…

Sunday COVID Update: 5,916 new infections, news briefs | News by Thaiger

GRAPH: Worldometers.info

• Thailand’s Department of Disease Control reports that a total of 1,148 cases of serious side effects following AstraZeneca vaccines. Investigations into 354 of the cases have been completed.

“Of these cases, 67 are linked to the vaccine with 21 developing severe allergic reactions. One case involving blood clotting was reported after an AstraZeneca shot was administered and the patient has now fully recovered.”

Another 210 cases were “determined to be coincidental to the inoculation”, while 27 cases were ruled not related to vaccination.

• “The first 14 days of the Phuket ‘Sandbox’ scheme will be a critical test run, to pave the way for the opening of other areas in southern Thailand.”

Sports and Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says that if there’s no outbreak on the island for 2 weeks, the government will continue with its sealed route scheme on Koh Samui on July 15, followed by Krabi and Phang Nga in August.

He said new infections are the biggest threat to the Phuket “sandbox”, as the island will have to stop accepting inoculated tourists if more than 90 new cases are reported in a week (other ministries are quoting a threshold of 15 people per 100,000 people on the island… around 60 cases in a week).

If hospitals in Phuket cannot handle an emergency, the Tourism and Sports Ministry and related agencies are prepared to identify variants and prepare measures to cope with the situation.

“The Phuket “sandbox” cannot be allowed to fail, because the government fought so hard to make it happen, and the plan provides hope and raises confidence that Thailand is ready to welcome tourists back.”

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
👋 Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
🔍 Post a free Thailand classified ad or view events in Thailand
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter, or ask about advertising
👍 Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News
📺 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand5 mins ago

Sunday COVID Update: 5,916 new infections, news briefs
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Moderna import process hasn’t begun, pending payment
Protests13 hours ago

Pro-democracy, Covid-19 protesters merge at Government House

Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

3 markets and 2 companies closed in Pattaya for Covid-19
Tourism19 hours ago

Sandbox: 6000 registered, no positive Covid-19 tests, new land restrictions
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Saturday Covid Update: 6,230 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand20 hours ago

Local officials under investigation for multimillion baht purchase of street lamps
Transport20 hours ago

Bangkok Red Line launches August 2 free rides for 3 months
Crime21 hours ago

British man arrested in Pattaya after firing shotgun in home
Tourism23 hours ago

Despite struggles, Phuket tourists are happy to be here
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 6,230 new infections, news briefs
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago

AstraZeneca cuts monthly vaccine deliveries from 10 to 5 million
Events2 days ago

Last-minute announcement: Colourful Phuket month-long festival
Crime2 days ago

Eying upgrade, Thailand downgraded in human trafficking report
Thailand2 days ago

Thailand News Today | Record deaths & community infections, insurance scam, Phuket Sandbox | July 2
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending