Summer storm wreaks havoc in Ubon Ratchathani districts

A summer storm battered Ubon Ratchathani yesterday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and hail to five districts, with Warin Chamrap and Mueang Ubon Ratchathani suffering significant damage. Over 20 homes and riverside food rafts were damaged.

Yesterday, April 20, around 4.05pm, the storm struck Warin Chamrap and Mueang Ubon Ratchathani, causing hailstones the size of small coins to fall during the storm. The intense rainfall lasted about 30 minutes, leaving destruction in its wake, particularly in Baan Kam Nang Ruay, Moo 10, Kam Niam Saap subdistrict, Warin Chamrap district.

Kam Nang Ruay village headwoman, Piyarath Yuensuk, collaborated with Kam Nam Saap subdistrict municipal staff to assess the damage. They discovered that two houses had their roofs ripped off by the storm, with over 10 others suffering roof damage and broken tiles. Large trees were uprooted and fell on houses, prompting municipal staff to use tools to remove them and clear blocked roads.

In Baan Hat Khu Duea, Jaeramae subdistrict, Mueang Ubon Ratchathani district, a popular leisure area with numerous food rafts, the storm destroyed over 10 food stalls. Some rafts were swept from their moorings into the river, necessitating boats to tow them back to shore. Customers using the rafts had to flee to the riverbank, but fortunately, there were few visitors at the time, preventing injuries.

Local administration organisations assessing the damage reported the disaster to the province, stating that the storm affected five districts, eight subdistricts, and 16 villages, damaging 38 houses, two rambutan orchards, two durian orchards, and one rubber plantation.

Pongphet Boonsom, a 55 year old owner of the Jojo food raft, recounted seeing the storm approaching from a distance, initially believing it would not reach his raft. However, the storm swiftly brought heavy rain and wind, causing the rafts to cluster together, reported KhaoSod.

Customers ran to the riverbank for safety but could not leave immediately as the roof of the parking area collapsed onto the vehicles. Once the storm passed, they were able to return home.