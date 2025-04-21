Executives sought in Thailand building collapse probe

Three executives from China Railway No.10 (Thailand) Co. are being sought by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) in connection with the collapse of the State Audit Office building in Bangkok during an earthquake on Friday, March 28, which resulted in the deaths of numerous workers.

The DSI revealed the search following the arrest of Zhang Chuanling, a Chinese executive with China Railway No.10 (Thailand) Co., at a hotel in the Ratchadaphisek area on April 19. The individuals being sought are Manas Sri-anan, Prachuap Sirikhet, and Sophon Meechai, who, alongside Zhang, are listed as executives of the Thai firm.

This company collaborated with Italian-Thai Development Plc to construct the 30-storey building in Chatuchak district.

An investigation into the company’s ownership revealed that 51% of the shares were reportedly held by Thai nationals, with Sophon controlling 40.7997%, Prachuap holding 10.2%, and Manas possessing 0.0003%, while Zhang owned the remaining 49%.

Investigators suspect foreign ownership under the guise of nominee shareholders, violating the Foreign Business Act (1999). This prompted the DSI to seek arrest warrants for the four executives from the Criminal Court.

Zhang was located at his hotel and taken to DSI’s headquarters on Chaeng Watthana Road for questioning. The search for the three remaining Thai executives continues.

Investigations into other irregularities related to the building’s construction are also underway, including an examination into claims that substandard steel contributed to the collapse. The Iron and Steel Institute of Thailand is set to analyse 40 steel samples from the site to determine compliance with Thai Industrial Standards.

Furthermore, Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co., the supplier of the steel for the project, plans to address the media regarding the material quality used in the building, reported Bangkok Post.

This follows the intensification of the investigation into the SAO building collapse, with the DSI broadening its inquiry to encompass firms involved in the building’s design, construction supervision, and contracting processes.