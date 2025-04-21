Executives sought in Thailand building collapse probe

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner17 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, April 21, 2025
56 1 minute read
Executives sought in Thailand building collapse probe
Photo via ThaiPBS

Three executives from China Railway No.10 (Thailand) Co. are being sought by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) in connection with the collapse of the State Audit Office building in Bangkok during an earthquake on Friday, March 28, which resulted in the deaths of numerous workers.

The DSI revealed the search following the arrest of Zhang Chuanling, a Chinese executive with China Railway No.10 (Thailand) Co., at a hotel in the Ratchadaphisek area on April 19. The individuals being sought are Manas Sri-anan, Prachuap Sirikhet, and Sophon Meechai, who, alongside Zhang, are listed as executives of the Thai firm.

This company collaborated with Italian-Thai Development Plc to construct the 30-storey building in Chatuchak district.

An investigation into the company’s ownership revealed that 51% of the shares were reportedly held by Thai nationals, with Sophon controlling 40.7997%, Prachuap holding 10.2%, and Manas possessing 0.0003%, while Zhang owned the remaining 49%.

Related Articles

Investigators suspect foreign ownership under the guise of nominee shareholders, violating the Foreign Business Act (1999). This prompted the DSI to seek arrest warrants for the four executives from the Criminal Court.

Zhang was located at his hotel and taken to DSI’s headquarters on Chaeng Watthana Road for questioning. The search for the three remaining Thai executives continues.

Investigations into other irregularities related to the building’s construction are also underway, including an examination into claims that substandard steel contributed to the collapse. The Iron and Steel Institute of Thailand is set to analyse 40 steel samples from the site to determine compliance with Thai Industrial Standards.

Furthermore, Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co., the supplier of the steel for the project, plans to address the media regarding the material quality used in the building, reported Bangkok Post.

This follows the intensification of the investigation into the SAO building collapse, with the DSI broadening its inquiry to encompass firms involved in the building’s design, construction supervision, and contracting processes.

Latest Thailand News
Summer storm wreaks havoc in Ubon Ratchathani districts Thailand News

Summer storm wreaks havoc in Ubon Ratchathani districts

2 minutes ago
Executives sought in Thailand building collapse probe Bangkok News

Executives sought in Thailand building collapse probe

17 minutes ago
Police hunt suspect in fatal Phuket stabbing Phuket News

Police hunt suspect in fatal Phuket stabbing

29 minutes ago
Thai military intercepts drug traffickers on Thai-Myanmar border Crime News

Thai military intercepts drug traffickers on Thai-Myanmar border

40 minutes ago
Thai PM&#8217;s visit to Cambodia sparks criticism Thailand News

Thai PM’s visit to Cambodia sparks criticism

52 minutes ago
Arrest warrant issued against Swiss man who kicked Thai doctor Phuket News

Arrest warrant issued against Swiss man who kicked Thai doctor

1 hour ago
NARIT invites public to witness Venus at its brightest Thailand News

NARIT invites public to witness Venus at its brightest

1 hour ago
Paetongtarn urges stronger regional ties to tackle shared troubles Bangkok News

Paetongtarn urges stronger regional ties to tackle shared troubles

2 hours ago
Phuket sting operation: man arrested with meth in rubber plantation Phuket News

Phuket sting operation: man arrested with meth in rubber plantation

2 hours ago
Excessive force: Thai man shot dead after running police checkpoint Thailand News

Excessive force: Thai man shot dead after running police checkpoint

2 hours ago
Phuket teen injured after hand stuck in meat grinder Phuket News

Phuket teen injured after hand stuck in meat grinder

2 hours ago
Two nighttime attacks in Narathiwat injures 17 Thailand News

Two nighttime attacks in Narathiwat injures 17

3 hours ago
Indian scrubs passport to hide secret trips to Thailand from wife Thailand News

Indian scrubs passport to hide secret trips to Thailand from wife

3 hours ago
Phuket raids uncover major illegal cigarette smuggling network Phuket News

Phuket raids uncover major illegal cigarette smuggling network

3 hours ago
Transport worker arrested for stealing amulets worth 16 million baht Bangkok News

Transport worker arrested for stealing amulets worth 16 million baht

3 hours ago
Thai man stabs ex-girlfriend 12 times in Bangkok rented room Bangkok News

Thai man stabs ex-girlfriend 12 times in Bangkok rented room

3 hours ago
Pheu Thai confident on 2026 budget bill amid casino tensions Thailand News

Pheu Thai confident on 2026 budget bill amid casino tensions

4 hours ago
Tragic drowning of teenager in Lampang&#8217;s Wang River Thailand News

Tragic drowning of teenager in Lampang’s Wang River

4 hours ago
Pattaya tourists use water guns to put out fire on food cart Pattaya News

Pattaya tourists use water guns to put out fire on food cart

4 hours ago
Thai man arrested on train after faking gunshot story Crime News

Thai man arrested on train after faking gunshot story

4 hours ago
New roof welcomes shade to Pattaya’s Bali Hai Pier Pattaya News

New roof welcomes shade to Pattaya’s Bali Hai Pier

4 hours ago
Senior monk in scandal after photos with woman surface Crime News

Senior monk in scandal after photos with woman surface

4 hours ago
Over 8,000 Chinese food items seized for lacking FDA approval Bangkok News

Over 8,000 Chinese food items seized for lacking FDA approval

5 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for drug sales from rental room Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for drug sales from rental room

5 hours ago
Early morning fire destroys bus on Rojana Road in Ayutthaya Thailand News

Early morning fire destroys bus on Rojana Road in Ayutthaya

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner17 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, April 21, 2025
56 1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Thai military intercepts drug traffickers on Thai-Myanmar border

Thai military intercepts drug traffickers on Thai-Myanmar border

40 minutes ago
Thai PM&#8217;s visit to Cambodia sparks criticism

Thai PM’s visit to Cambodia sparks criticism

52 minutes ago
Arrest warrant issued against Swiss man who kicked Thai doctor

Arrest warrant issued against Swiss man who kicked Thai doctor

1 hour ago
NARIT invites public to witness Venus at its brightest

NARIT invites public to witness Venus at its brightest

1 hour ago