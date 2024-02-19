Sudden Udon Thani storm wreaks havoc, children injured

A sudden storm ravaged the Udon Thani region, inflicting damage on nearly 20 homes within less than 15 minutes. The calamity left two children injured after tiles from a collapsing roof struck them as they played inside a house.

Village leaders are scrambling to assess the damage and facilitate aid. Yesterday, February 18, as evening approached, a fierce storm swept through Non-Sawan Village, causing widespread destruction and injuries.

The initial damage assessment conducted by community leaders reveals that close to 20 houses in the Pon Song area were affected by the storm. Among the structures damaged, two children sustained injuries—one with a head wound and the other with a back injury caused by falling roof tiles.

Family members quickly transported the injured to the local health centre for treatment, where they were cared for and subsequently allowed to return home, escaping with relatively minor injuries given the circumstances.

Thongwan Kongsui recounted the harrowing experience of the previous evening. The sudden storm, which lasted less than a quarter of an hour, tore through the area with such intensity that it ripped roofs off houses. The 70 year old’s grandchildren, who were playing at the time, were jolted by the noise and chaos. In a panic, they sought shelter within the home, only to be struck by the debris. Thankfully, their injuries were not life-threatening.

The community is now facing the aftermath of the storm, with leaders coordinating efforts to report the extent of the damage to district authorities in a bid to secure much-needed assistance. The incident has highlighted the vulnerability of the region’s infrastructure to severe weather events and has prompted calls for better preparedness and support systems to be put in place. As the clean-up and recovery operations begin, the focus is on providing immediate relief to those affected and on planning measures to mitigate future risks, reported KhaoSod.