Sudden scaffolding collapse prompts investigation on Rama II Road

A sudden scaffolding collapse on Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon province prompted an immediate investigation, as ordered by Department of Highways Director-General Sarawut Songsivilai. Alongside the investigation, all steel scaffolding along the elevated Motorway 82 (M82) project is set to undergo a thorough security check.

The M82 project, which stretches over 81 kilometres above Rama II Road (Highway 35), links Bangkok to Ratchaburi province via Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram. The incident occurred on the Bang Khunthian-Ban Phaeo section of the elevated motorway project in Tambon Mahachai of Mueang district, Samut Sakhon, at 3.17pm yesterday. The 14-metre-high scaffolding fell onto the Bangkok-bound side at the 27.5-kilometre marker on Rama II Highway. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The debris was promptly cleared, and the highway section was reopened by 3.45pm. Songsivilai has called for the investigation’s conclusions to be reached as swiftly as possible.

The ongoing construction along Rama II Highway, which has extended over several years, was put on hold from April 11 to 17 to facilitate travellers during the Songkran Thai New Year festival. Songsivilai issued an apology for the incident.

Rama II Road, a key highway to the south of the country, has been a source of safety concerns for motorists due to several structural collapses.

In July 2022, a U-turn bridge beam collapsed in Samut Sakhon.

In May of the same year, a concrete slab fell, resulting in the death of a worker. A crane basket fell in January, causing one fatality and injuring another worker.

Previously, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had issued a warning to contractors to ensure safety in the construction of the elevated motorway, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, the Songkran festival saw Rama II Road works delayed till June 2025, Thailand’s transport minister announced that construction delays on Rama II Road will persist during the upcoming Songkran festival.

Despite efforts to expedite the work, the completion date is now set for June 2025. The minister assured that compensation will be paid to the contractors to encourage faster progress.