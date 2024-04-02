Songkran festival sees Rama II Road works delay till June 2025

Thailand’s transport minister announced that construction delays on Rama II Road will persist during the upcoming Songkran festival. Despite efforts to expedite the work, the completion date is now set for June 2025. The minister assured that compensation will be paid to the contractors to encourage faster progress.

Government spokesperson Suriya Jungrungreangkit addressed the state of transportation during the Songkran festival at 9.40am today, April 2. He emphasised the desire for the public to travel conveniently and safely and outlined plans to make alternate routes available to avoid congested areas. This approach aims to provide more efficient travel options, even if they involve longer distances.

In addition to these measures, the Expressway Authority of Thailand and the Department of Highways have been instructed to reduce tolls at various checkpoints, except on the Western Outer Ring Road, which is contractually exempt from such reductions. The Chalerm Mahanakhon Expressway, for instance, will have its tolls reduced along the entire route, pending Cabinet approval.

The focus then shifted to the protracted construction on Rama II Road, a situation that has been ongoing for some time. Suriya confirmed that the project must be completed by June 2025. Currently, contractors are facing liquidity issues, prompting the Ministry of Transport to collaborate with banks to improve cash flow.

The ministry also has outstanding payments to contractors, which are being addressed in budget discussions. Special consideration is being given to the Rama II Road contractors, who have been impacted by restricted construction times imposed by the Department of Highways to prevent accidents, limiting work to nighttime hours and increasing costs.

To address these cost overruns, the government will pay an adjustment fee, subject to a memorandum of understanding with the contractors, ensuring the project is completed on time. When pressed about the traffic situation on Rama II Road during Songkran, Suriya acknowledged that there would be considerable congestion due to the incomplete construction. Efforts will be made in coordination with the highway police to mitigate the resulting traffic issues.

As Thailand gears up for the Songkran festival, typically a time of heavy travel across the country, it’s clear that the government is taking steps to alleviate transportation woes. However, travellers on Rama II Road should be prepared for delays and consider alternative routes where possible.